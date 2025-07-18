Headlines — July 18

News

Army updates misconduct investigations, will punish false accusations

The Army has changed how it investigates misconduct allegations, adding new rules that may complicate how soldiers make anonymous reports of misconduct, including punishments for soldiers who make false allegations.

New aircraft carriers face years of delivery delays

Two new aircraft carriers will yet again experience delays in delivery, after already having previously delayed in past years, Navy budget documents reveal.

Navy spouse sues base officials over free speech after Facebook ban

A Navy spouse is suing officials at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, alleging they censored him by banning him from their official government Facebook page.

US resumes sending some weapons to Ukraine after Pentagon pause

The Trump administration has resumed sending some weapons to Ukraine, a week after the Pentagon had directed that some deliveries be paused, U.S. officials said Wednesday.

Coast Guard receives unprecedented $25 billion infusion under sweeping ‘big beautiful bill’

The Coast Guard received nearly $25 billion in the Trump administration’s reconciliation bill to address long-standing maintenance and infrastructure problems and buy additional ships and aircraft.

Air Force

Fighter pilots integrate drones into air combat training

U.S. Air Force fighter pilots integrated two Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie drones into an aerial combat training exercise at Florida’s Eglin Air Force Base in what the Air Force has described as “a major leap in human-machine teaming.”

Air Force works to modernize aging B-52 simulators

Air Force B-52 program officials are gunning for a budget boost for new simulators that can adequately replicate challenging tasks crew members must perform on real-world bombing missions.

Air Force Academy cadets visit World War II concentration camps

Because he was born and raised in the Jewish faith, Jacob Gelder has read and heard stories about the Holocaust for most of his life.

T-7 completes climate tests as Air Force pushes to field new trainer

The T-7 Red Hawk next-generation jet trainer underwent a second round of extreme weather testing as the Air Force presses to get T-7 into production so it can replace the aging T-38 Talon.

Space Force

Space Force opposes cut to Commerce’s space traffic management program

The first Trump administration moved to relieve the Space Force of its burden to monitor and warn civilian space operators about potential space traffic hazards. But now, just as the Commerce Department’s new Traffic Coordination System for Space (TraCSS) program is nearly ready, the second Trump administration is looking to cancel it.

Defense

South Korea backtracks over follow-on Apache helicopter buy

South Korea appears ready to scrap plans for acquiring additional Boeing AH-64E Apache Guardian attack helicopters, as defense leaders mull the changing requirements of warfare.

DARPA picks Bell Textron for new runway-less drone X-Plane

A new drone concept featuring folding props has won out for an experimental new aircraft program run by DARPA.

Veterans

Veterans face access, payment and records delays when seeking medical care at military bases, watchdog finds

Veterans seeking health care at military bases encounter delays at security gates, access problems with medical records, and slowdowns with billing and reimbursements.

Troops, veterans advocates want to see the PACT Act better track toxic exposures

Veterans, service members and advocates speaking at a roundtable hosted by lawmakers on Wednesday said that the U.S. military isn’t doing enough to prevent long-term health effects tied to toxins and other risks troops are exposed to during their time in uniform, calling for reforms in existing toxic exposure laws.