The Arizona Youth Impact Program tours DM by Aerotech News • July 18, 2025 5:22 pm - Updated July 17, 2025 5:27 pm • Desert Lightning News - Davis Monthan Arizona Youth Impact Program participants tour a 55th Rescue Generation Squadron HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 20, 2025. The program allowed U.S. Airmen to engage with the local community and educate them about the Air Force mission through mentorship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera) Arizona Youth Impact Program participants tour a 55th Rescue Generation Squadron HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 20, 2025. Members of the program had the opportunity to tour aircraft and visit base facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera) A U.S. Airman from the 48th Rescue Squadron speaks with Arizona Youth Impact Program participants during a base tour at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 20, 2025. These interactions fostered mutual understanding and support for the Air Force mission, while inspiring underprivileged youths. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera) An Arizona Youth Impact Program participant zip lines during a base tour at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 20, 2025. During the program, U.S. Airmen from DM shared insights into their roles and responsibilities with local youth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)