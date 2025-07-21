U.S. Transportation Command

Alaska Marine Lines Inc., Seattle, Washington (HTC71124DW001); American President Lines LLC, Arlington, Virginia (HTC71124DW002); American Roll-On Roll-Off Carrier LLC, Ponte Verda Beach, Florida, (HTC71124DW003); Crowley Government Services Inc., Jacksonville, Florida (HTC71124DW004); Farrell Lines Inc., Norfolk, Virginia (HTC71124DW005); Federated Maritime LLC, Boca Raton, Florida (HTC71124DW006); Foss International Inc., Seattle, Washington (HTC71124DW007); Hapag-Lloyd USA LLC, Atlanta, Georgia (HTC71124DW008); Liberty Global Logistics LLC, Lake Success, New York (HTC71124DW009); Maersk Line Ltd., Norfolk, Virginia (HTC71124DW010); Matson Navigation Co. Inc., Oakland, California (HTC71124DW011); National Shipping of America LLC, San Francisco, California (HTC71124DW012); Northcliffe Ocean Shipping & Trading Co. Inc., St. Simons Island, Georgia (HTC71124DW013); Pasha Hawaii Holdings LLC, Honolulu, Hawaii, (HTC71124DW014); Patriot Contract Services LLC, Concord, California (HTC71124DW015); Schuyler Line Navigation Co. LLC, Annapolis, Maryland (HTC71124DW016); Sealift Inc. of Delaware, Oyster Bay, New York (HTC71124DW017); SeaTac Marine Services LLC, Seattle, Washington (HTC71124DW018); Superior Maritime Services Inc., Weston, Florida (HTC71124DW019); Tote Maritime Alaska LLC, Tacoma, Washington (HTC71124DW020); Tote Maritime Puerto Rico LLC, Jacksonville, Florida (HTC71124DW021); Trailer Bridge Inc., Jacksonville, Florida (HTC71124DW022);

US Ocean LLC, New Orleans, Louisiana (HTC71124DW023); and Young Brothers Ltd., Honolulu, Hawaii (HTC71124DW025), have been awarded option period contract modifications to an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract. The modifications total an estimated face value of $750,000,000 bringing the total estimated cumulative face value to $1,525,000,000. These modifications allow for procurement of the following services under the Universal Services Contract – 10 (UAX-10) program: international ocean and intermodal transportation services, including time-definite, port-to-port and door-to-door transportation service using ocean common or contract carriers offering regularly scheduled commercial service, to include shipment of both containerized and breakbulk cargo. The option period of performance is from Sept. 1, 2025, to Aug. 31, 2026. Working capital funds (Transportation) will be obligated for fiscal 2025 and 2026. The U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Vibrant Works/San Antonio Lighthouse for the Blind,** San Antonio, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $67,851,379 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for flame resistant extreme weather outer layer trousers. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is July 14, 2030. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2030 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-25-D-B011).

NRG Business Marketing LLC, Princeton New Jersey (SPE604-25-D-7525, $21,951,299); and Sage Energy Trading Energy LLC, Tulsa, Oklahoma (SPE604-25-D-7519, $8,871,896), have each been awarded a firm-fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract under solicitation SPE604-25-R-0402 for direct supply of pipeline quality natural gas. This was a competitive acquisition with eight responses received. These are two-year base contracts with one six-month option period. Locations of performance are Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, and Ohio, with a Sept. 30, 2027, performance completion date. Using customers are Army, Air Force, Navy, Space Force, Defense Department, and other federal civilian agencies. The customers are solely responsible for funding this contract and funds may vary in appropriation type and fiscal year. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Birdon America Inc.,* Denver, Colorado, was awarded a $25,787,618 modification (WP00045) to contract 56HZV-19-D-0093 for the procurement of an equipped bridge erection boat and support services. Work will be performed in Denver, Colorado, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2027. Fiscal 2025 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $25,787,618 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

GMHill Baker JV LLC,* Jacksonville, Florida (W912EP-25-D-0020); CEMS-RS&H SE JV,* Jacksonville, Florida (W912EP-25-D-0020); Toland & Mizell Architects Inc.,* Atlanta, Georgia (W912EP-25-D-0020); and The Johnson-McAdams Firm P.A.,* Greenwood, Mississippi (W912EP-25-D-0023), will compete for each order of the $20,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect and engineering services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 16 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 14, 2030. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Guardian Construction Inc.,* Layton, Utah, was awarded a $10,272,698 firm-fixed-price contract for an aircrew readiness facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work will be performed in Beale Air Force Base, California, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 1, 2026. Fiscal 2023 military construction, Air Force Reserves funds; and 2025 operation and maintenance, Air Force Reserves funds, in the amount of $10,272,698, were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Kentucky, is the contracting activity (W912QR-25-C-A007).

Shearwater Mission Support LLC, Anchorage, Alaska, was awarded a $9,150,373 modification (P00041) to contract W911S8-18-D-0018 for installation support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 16, 2026. Army 418th Contracting Support Brigade, Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P, Minneapolis, Minnesota, was awarded a $10,332,144 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-24-C-5324) for MK 41 Vertical Launching System canister and ancillary equipment production. Work will be performed in Aberdeen, South Dakota (90%); and Minneapolis, Minnesota (10%), and is expected to be completed by February 2028. Fiscal 2025 defense-wide procurement funds in the amount of $10,332,144 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity. (Awarded July 11, 2025)

