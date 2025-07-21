Headlines — July 21

News

Lawmakers back White House FY26 plans for more troops, 3.8% pay hike

After months of positive news about military recruiting efforts, lawmakers are poised to back White House plans to boost the Defense Department’s end strength by about 26,000 troops next year.

Hegseth revokes promotion for Navy admiral who approved drag shows

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth withdrew a Navy admiral’s nomination to lead the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet — the Navy’s largest overseas force — amid reports of drag shows taking place under his command seven years ago, the Pentagon confirmed.

Trump threatens Russia with tariffs and boosts US weapons for Ukraine

President Donald Trump on Monday threatened Russia with steep tariffs and announced a rejuvenated pipeline for American weapons to reach Ukraine, hardening his stance toward Moscow after months of frustration about unsuccessful negotiations for ending the war.

Images show shredded KC-46 boom that led to emergency landing

A KC-46A Pegasus refueling tanker was forced to conduct an emergency landing July 8 after its refueling boom was shredded in a mishap off the East Coast.

Pentagon yanks speakers from Aspen Security Forum, blasts its values

The Pentagon abruptly pulled several of its top officials from speaking this week at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado, saying Monday the forum’s organizers do not share values with the Defense Department.

Air Force

F-15EX fighters deploy to Japan for training as Kadena prepares for new jets

Two F-15EX Eagle II fighters arrived for training at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 12 as the base gears up to receive a permanent fleet of the jets next spring.

Ex-Thunderbird pilot takes over 18th Wing as Air Force preps for fighter transition

A former Thunderbird pilot with extensive leadership experience, including in the Indo-Pacific, has taken command of the largest U.S. fighter base in the Western Pacific.

Air Force: Test B-21s could fly combat missions, Northrop can expand production at plant 42

A production expansion of the Air Force’s next-generation bomber, the B-21 Raider, which is planned in the service’s fiscal 2026 budget, could be accommodated largely within aircraft manufacturer Northrop Grumman’s existing Palmdale, Calif., plant, according to the Air Force. The service also said that at least two of the bombers will be flying in 2026. While used for testing, they can be quickly configured for combat operations if necessary.

BAE to work on battlefield medical app for U.S. Air Force

The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has selected BAE Systems to continue development of the Battlefield Assisted Trauma Distributed Operations Kit (BATDOK) under a new programme titled Force Optimization through Rapid-prototyping, Gear Enhancements and Innovative Technology (FORGE-IT).

Air Force rolls out age- and sex-neutral fitness test for EOD techs

Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal, or EOD, technicians will take a new gender- and age-neutral fitness test starting next month, the service has announced, with a medicine ball toss, a powerlift and a dynamic drill with 80-lbs of weight known as the Gruseter.



KC-46 crews ordered to drastically curtail use of jet’s onboard auxiliary power unit

The U.S. Air Force’s fleet of KC-46 Pegasus air refueling tanker fleet is experiencing problems with its auxiliary power unit (APU), a small secondary turbine engine at the back of the plane that primarily provides electricity to run systems prior to the startup of the main engines.

Space Force

Space Force is training for ‘orbital warfare’ in its largest exercise yet

The U.S. Space Force is currently carrying out its largest exercise since being established, with a service-specific operation meant to see how it can handle complex conflicts in space.

Space Force unit that tracked Iranian missiles earns new honor

The Guardians of the 11th Space Warning Squadron were honored as the top U.S. Space Force unit for 2024 for their role in thwarting Iranian missile barrages last year.

Defense

US clears $100M A-29 Super Tucano sustainment deal for Lebanese Air Force

The US State Department has approved a possible foreign military sale (FMS) for the sustainment of Lebanon’s fleet of A-29 Super Tucanos, with an estimated price tag of $100 million.

RTX’s Raytheon awarded $74M US Navy contract for RAM Guided Missile Launching System

Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, was awarded a $74 million?contract to produce RAM Guided Missile Launching Systems (GMLS) for the U.S. Navy.