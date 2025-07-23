Navy

Bowhead Weapons Development Solutions LLC,* Springfield, Virginia, is awarded a $99,985,951 firm-fixed-price and cost-reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide engineering, operations, and sustainment support to the sensitive compartmented information network program of record. Work will be performed in Quantico, Virginia (80.4%); Stafford, Virginia (6.4%); Albany, Georgia (2.2%); Camp Courtney, Okinawa (2.2%); Camp Lejeune, North Carolina (2.2%); Camp Pendleton, California (2.2%); Camp Smith, Hawaii (2.2%); and Washington, D.C. (2.2%), and is expected to be completed in May 2030. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-5(b)(4). Marine Corps System Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-25-D-0051).

QED Systems Inc.,* Virginia Beach, Virginia, was awarded a single award indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract (N0016725D0004) with a total potential value of $43,695,727 for alteration installation team services, which encompasses the procurement and/or fabrication, storage, kitting, transportation, and installation of modernization packages on various Navy boats and combatant craft. Performance will primarily occur at military facilities, with occasional execution at commercial sites, both within and outside the continental U.S. Specific locations and requirements will be identified at the delivery order level. The contract includes a five-year ordering period with no option periods. Funding for this contract will be obligated on a delivery order basis, utilizing fiscal 2025 and subsequent year appropriations, as available. Funds will be obligated at the time of each delivery order and will expire at the end of the applicable fiscal year in accordance with appropriation law. This requirement was competitively solicited via the Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment and SAM.gov, receiving seven offers. Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division, Detachment Norfolk, is the contracting activity. (Awarded on July 14, 2025)

Liberty Global Logistics LLC, Lake Success, New York, is awarded a $7,903,423 firm, fixed-price contract (N3220525C4031) for a voyage charter of one U.S. flag vessel for the transportation of 141,000 square feet of military cargo to support Department of Defense transportation requirements. This contract has no option periods. Work to be performed will start on the Gulf Coast and end in the Middle East and is expected to be completed by September 2025. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $7,903,423 are obligated for fiscal 2025 and will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the Government Point of Entry website and four proposals were received. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N3220525C4031).

Army

Achuti LLC,* Raleigh, North Carolina (W50S95-25-D-A001); Brantley Construction Services LLC,* North Charleston, South Carolina (W50S95-25-D-A002); CMC Building Inc.,* Bolton, North Carolina (W50S95-25-D-A003); Collins Construction Services Inc., Savannah, Georgia (W50S95-25-D-A004); Driven Contractors LLC,* Maxton, North Carolina (W50S95-25-D-A005); Etolin Strait Development Group LLC,* Norfolk, Virginia (W50S95-25-D-A006); KMK Construction Inc.,* Jacksonville, Florida (W50S95-25-D-A007); Nisou Enterprises Inc.,* Farmington Hills, Michigan (W50S95-25-D-A008); Outside Box LLC,* Richmond, Virginia (W50S95-25-D-A009); Southern Aire Contracting Inc.,* Jacksonville, Florida (W50S95-25-D-A010); and Trend Construction Inc.,* Deland, Florida (W50S95-25-D-A011), will compete for each order of the $49,500,000 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance, repair and construction. Bids were solicited via the internet with 21 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 14, 2030. U.S. Property and Fiscal Office, South Carolina, is the contracting activity. (Awarded July 15, 2025)

Empire Equipment Services,* Riverside, California, was awarded a $47,949,080 firm-fixed-price contract for the construction of a multi-purpose flood control, environmental restoration, and recreation project. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Temecula, California, with an estimated completion date of July 10, 2028. Fiscal 2025 civil construction funds in the amount of $47,949,080 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles, California, is the contracting activity (W912PL-25-C-0020).

Optex Systems Inc., Richardson, Texas, was awarded a $10,182,459 firm-fixed-price contract for procurement of the infinity collimator. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 16, 2030. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W912CH-25-D-0066).

*Small business