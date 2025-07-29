2025 Freedom Fest by Aerotech News • July 29, 2025 6:36 pm • The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB Luke Air Force Base community members enjoy the fireworks at the 2025 Freedom Fest, July 3, 2025, at Luke AFB, Arizona. Freedom Fest brings the Luke AFB community together to celebrate Independence Day. Luke Air Force Base community members walk to the 2025 Freedom Fest, July 3, 2025, at Luke AFB, Arizona. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay) Luke Air Force Base community members play cornhole at the 2025 Freedom Fest, July 3, 2025, at Luke AFB, Arizona. Independence Day is a holiday that celebrates American patriotism, often with parades, fireworks, and family gatherings. Luke Air Force Base community members enjoy the festivities at the 2025 Freedom Fest, July 3, 2025, at Luke AFB, Arizona. Luke Air Force Base community members sing together at the 2025 Freedom Fest, July 3, 2025, at Luke AFB, Arizona. Children in the Luke Air Force Base community enjoy a carnival ride at the 2025 Freedom Fest, July 3, 2025, at Luke AFB, Arizona.