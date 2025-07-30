A Guardian’s journey into military’s newest branch

Initially unsure about her career path, U.S. Air Force Space Force Master Sgt. Allison Thodos landed a dream job as a flight chief of a collections team at the National Space Defense Center, working alongside some of the sharpest minds in the military.

Tell me about your military journey. When did you join the Air Force? Why?

I originally joined the Air Force in January 2007. I came into the military as an open general, so I was unsure what I really wanted to do. I was recruited out of bootcamp for the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard in Washington and spent three years working in the National Capital Region as a member of the firing party team. It was a great and fulfilling job that I really enjoyed. However, since honor guard is only a short tour, I ended up cross-training in aerospace medical in 2010 and was able to work all over the hospital, including pediatrics, family medicine, ambulance services and the intensive care unit.

In 2020, I was selected for Air Force recruiting duty and spent almost four years as an enlisted accession recruiter in Illinois. When I heard about the Interservice Transfer program to cross into the Space Force, I jumped at the opportunity and was selected to crossover in 2024.

At the time I originally joined, I had been out of high school for two years and was still unsure what I wanted to do with my life. I was taking random college courses to see what interested me, and nothing really seemed to fit. I had a friend who was in the military reserve force, and [my friend] told me all about the great benefits and the camaraderie of the military, so I figured it wouldn’t hurt to speak with a recruiter. I ended up really liking everything the Air Force recruiter had to say and thought it would be a great fit for me.

When did you transfer to the Space Force? Why? Did your job change because of it?

I officially transferred into the Space Force in June 2023 and switched from being an enlisted recruiter to an intelligence analyst. My job completely changed, and I couldn’t be happier. Being the newest branch of the military, the Space Force seemed so intriguing and amazing. I could not wait to be a part of the military branch that was focused on space and taking us into the future.

Talk about your journey that led you to the National Space Defense Center.

It has been an incredible journey that has led me to where I am now. When I first enlisted, I never imagined I would be a part of the newest branch of the military and get to work alongside some of the smartest minds in the military. I just wanted to be a part of something new and amazing, and very happy I have gotten that opportunity.

Describe your position at the NSDC.

Currently, I am the flight chief of the collections team within the NSDC. I help to oversee all the different collections that take place within the NSDC, as well as help manage the military members within my section.

Have you always had an interest in space?

When I was younger, I enjoyed looking through the telescope in my backyard and trying to find certain constellations. Once I got older, I was so unsure as to what I wanted to do, but I was still fascinated by the ever-growing exploration and regions of space. It still amazes me to this day how far we have come with space exploration and our capabilities.

Why is an intel analyst so important as it pertains to space and its mission sets?

I believe all the intelligence analysts I work with play a huge role as it pertains to space and its mission sets. All the work and collections that happen through my job are all tied together with other organizations and centers.

What is the easiest or hardest part of your job today?

The easiest part of my job is probably the communication and comfortability with my coworkers. Everyone is so knowledgeable and eager to assist others that it makes it a great place to work. The hardest part is possibly trying to keep up with everything that is going on. Things are always ever-changing and moving and happening, so you need to make sure you are constantly on top of your current events and understand the different orbits and just everything that is going on. It’s a lot to take in if you are not paying close attention.

What are your hobbies?

My husband and I love to travel and be anywhere outdoors. We are both fitness junkies, and we each have degrees in health and science. We have had great opportunities to travel to numerous states and go on some incredible hikes along the way. We have two dogs that we love taking with us on all our adventures. Anything active I enjoy doing.

What are your goals?

I hope to continue my Space Force career and learn as much as I can from everyone I work with. I am very fortunate to work alongside some extremely intelligent people, and they are always so willing and eager to teach me things I am still learning about. I am also eligible for promotion to E-8 next year, so being able to pin on the senior master sergeant rank would be a great accomplishment as well.