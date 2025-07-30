Headlines — July 30

News

Air Force reviewing B-52’s apparent near miss with airliner

The U.S. Air Force and commercial airline SkyWest Airlines are trying to learn more about a July 18 incident in which a North Dakota-based B-52 Stratofortress may have had a near miss with a passenger plane.

Anduril wins $100M deal to build US Army’s next-gen C2 ecosystem

The U.S. Army has picked Anduril to be the lead integrator to build its next-generation command-and-control prototype, or C2, awarding the tech company a $99.6 million contract to deliver it in less than a year, according to statements from the service and company.

Research offers link between burn pit smoke and serious brain injuries

A new medical study of military toxic exposure symptoms set to be published this month indicates that individuals who served around dangerous burn pit smoke may face a greater risk of mental health and brain trauma issues.

Pentagon withdraws 700 Marines from Los Angeles

The Pentagon ordered the U.S. Marines to leave Los Angeles on Monday, more than a month after President Donald Trump deployed them to the city against the objections of local leaders.

Marine who criticized leaders for Afghanistan withdrawal to head promotions review

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has announced a review into how officers will be promoted and selected for command that will be led by former Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, who was punished after he criticized senior military leaders for the Afghanistan withdrawal.

Air Force

Air Force investigating airman’s death at nuclear missile base

A security forces airman died early July 20 while on duty at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, the 90th Missile Wing said in a brief release.

With 400 aircraft across 3,000 miles, Air Force puts agile combat strategy to the test

The Air Force is testing a key warfighting concept this month as part of its largest contingency response exercise in the Indo-Pacific, deploying more than 400 aircraft and 12,000 personnel to more than 50 locations across the region.

Major indications nuclear bombs are back at USAF air base in England

A U.S. Air Force challenge coin provides us with our best indication so far that the United States has brought nuclear bombs back to the United Kingdom after nearly two decades

Air Force member identified after drowning at Causey Reservoir in Weber County

The identity of the 23-year-old man who drowned while cliff jumping at Causey Reservoir has been released by Weber County officials.

USAF pilots fly Australian F-35 in Pacific first

The U.S. Air Force put two of its pilots in the cockpit of Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs during the large-scale Talisman Sabre exercise in Australia last week.



Space Force

Space Force rehearses mobilization of private satellite assets during orbital emergencies

The U.S. Space Force conducted a wargame earlier this month to test how commercial space companies could augment military capabilities during orbital crises, part of a larger effort to create a space-age equivalent of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet that supports Pentagon airlift operations.

Defense

Could modular manufacturing solve US weapons stockpile woes?

The U.S. is facing a reckoning with its ability to manufacture enough weapons to fight a well-stocked, near-peer adversary while also continually modernizing its arsenal. For all the talk about “magazine depth,” and individual efforts with specific munitions, experts say the problem can’t be tackled without a major shift in how weapons are developed and manufactured overall.

Leidos accuses US Navy of breaching enterprise network contract

Leidos Inc. says the U.S. Navy owes it $37 million for breaching part of a multiyear enterprise-wide IT network services contract with a maximum value of $7.7 billion.

Flying boats and AI-run factories pitched at ‘Reindustrialize’ event

It’s a boat! It’s a plane! It’s an electric vehicle! It’s… all three? And it could be used in military missions.

Veterans

Military veterans take a trip to Hawaii — by rowboat

Former Army Ranger Jere Hartman said he was soaking his aching hands in ice water.

Family of decorated Alabama veteran with PTSD shot to death by police file lawsuit

The mother of a 45-year-old man who was fatally shot by police in Odenville, Alabama, two years ago has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in the deadly shooting.

‘We looked up to him’: Annual memorial motorcycle ride honors Pa. Purple Heart recipient

Hundreds of motorcycles rumbled along the roads of eastern Lancaster and Chester counties in Pennsylvania on Saturday to honor Marine Cpl. Brandon M. Hardy, who gave his life at age 25 while deployed in Iraq in 2006.

World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

A decorated World War II veteran who carried out covert missions behind enemy lines has celebrated his 100th birthday.

Veterans come together in aftermath of Texas floods to support community, each other

Fifteen minutes. That was all the time it took for the water filling Kevin Jones’ apartment in Ingram, Texas, to be waist deep the morning of July 4.