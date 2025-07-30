Luke command chief launches general’s jet by Aerotech News • July 30, 2025 6:59 pm • The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer (center), 56th Fighter Wing command chief, and Airman First Class Ninort Audisho (right), 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, speak with Brig. Gen. David Berkland (left), 56th Fighter Wing commander, prior to launching his jet on the flightline, July 16, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Shaffer, a defender by trade, learned how to properly launch a jet to show Airmen that, regardless of their career stage, they can develop multicapable skillsets. An aircraft crew chief plays a vital role in flight operations, serving as the primary technician responsible for the maintenance, safety, and readiness of an aircraft, ensuring it is fully mission-capable at all times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero) U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer (right), 56th Fighter Wing command chief, speaks with Airman First Class Ninort Audisho (left), 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, after launching a jet on the flightline, July 16, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Shaffer, a defender by trade, learned how to properly launch a jet to show Airmen that regardless of their career stage, they can develop multicapable skillsets. The Crew Chief role is crucial during jet launches, where they oversee final inspections, coordinate with pilots, and ensure every system is functioning properly to guarantee a safe and successful takeoff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero) U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer (center), 56th Fighter Wing command chief, and Airman First Class Ninort Audisho (left), 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, greet Brig. Gen. David Berkland (right), 56th Fighter Wing commander, on the flightline, July 16, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Shaffer, a defender by trade, learned how to properly launch a jet to show Airmen that, regardless of their career stage, they can develop multicapable skillsets. As he prepared to retire, this hands-on training was one of the last opportunities he volunteered for as command chief, highlighting the importance of cultivating multicapable Airmen to adapt and excel in diverse mission roles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero) U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 56th Fighter Wing command chief, prepares to launch a jet on the flightline, July 16, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Shaffer, a defender by trade, learned how to properly launch a jet to show Airmen that, regardless of their career stage, they can develop multicapable skillsets. Typically, this critical role of launching and maintaining jets is performed by crew chiefs who are responsible for ensuring aircraft safety, conducting final inspections, and coordinating ground operations before takeoff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero) U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 56th Fighter Wing command chief, uses hand gestures to hold a jet prior to launching from the flightline, July 16, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Shaffer, a defender by trade, learned how to properly launch a jet to show Airmen that regardless of their career stage, they can develop multicapable skillsets. The role is typically filled by crew chiefs through the use ofprecise hand gestures to communicate with pilots during launches, directing movements, signaling system checks, and ensuring safe ground operations without the need for radios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)