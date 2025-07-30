Military aviators deserve our respect!

This week sitting down to write my article I was all set with a subject matter when a headline from way up north had me thinking and, by chance, another story crossed my screen that brought the two together and made me change my mind about which way I was going to go with this Hanger Talk.

I come from an Air Force family and served myself as a Cold War veteran in the Air Force and I will always be an advocate for the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

Over the years I have become part of many teams that put on air shows across the country and recent headlines have me conflicted as I see the U.S. Navy Blue Angels getting some grief as anti-demonstration groups up in the Seattle region have purchased signage around the area asking people to boycott or having the Blue Angels team removed from their cities aviation celebration.

Knowing the mission statement of both of Americas team and how they inspire and bring attention to our military aviation heritage I must stand with the flyers in blue and gold as I’m sure they would stand with our team in red, white and blue.

The protests are a part of our American culture and a right given to every citizen and we except that. But there are times when we would hope people would look a little deeper into what they are protesting and be a bit more understanding as to the legacy and traditions of not only our military but also our nation.

Thus, the story of a Naval Aviator came to light and my understanding of why the Blue Angels are not only a top-notch demonstration team, but they represent generations of aviators that deserve our respect.

Oklahoma boy Loyce Edward Deen served as an Aviation Machinist Mate 2nd Class in Torpedo Squadron VT-15 aboard the USS Essex (CV-9) and was a gunner on board a TBM Avenger assigned to the flat top carrier, the USS Essex, in World War II. On one of the missions he was flying, in anti-aircraft fire ripen through his turret and killed him instantly. The badly damaged plane managed to fly back to the carrier and land and when it came to a stop the pilot frantically motioned to the deck crew to check on his wounded gunner. What they found was the remains of his gunner that had been severely mangled by the enemy gun fire that had ripped through his turret. A white tarp was placed over the remains and the plane sat on the deck as the ships’ command and crews contemplated the next steps in the young gunner’s removal.

At some point a decision was made where an act would be performed that would be the only time in Naval History that an aircrewman would be buried at sea by his shipmates in his airplane.

Watching some footage that was filmed of the service, you can see the care and respect in the simple act of a crewmember gently getting the fingerprints of the deceased followed by the aircraft positioned on the fan tail of the carrier deck with the ships company surrounding it as the solemn service was performed. Standing at attention saluting as taps was played and words spoken, the war weary TBM with a blanket covered turret was pushed overboard into the sea where the young aviator would spend eternity with his plane. Two planes from another nearby carrier did a fly over in respect to the lost airman and his plane.

Watching the film of the event the silence is overwhelming as after the service and the carrier moved on you could see the last few moments of the plane as it slipped under the water, then the crew on board slowly turned and walked away as there was still a war to fight.

Whether you agree or disagree, support or not the American military, the one thing I feel that should never be lost is the respect for the men and women of all branches of the military from all generations that have sacrificed on behalf of all of us. Loyce Edward Deen is just one of thousands that gave their lives so we may enjoy our lives here in America.

The Blue Angels or The Thunderbirds represent the very best of the American spirit and I can personally say, after interacting with the teams at air shows across America, these men and women are worth every celebration that our communities can bestow upon them.

We must never forget the teams are not just a reflection of today, they are part of a continuous book of our nation’s history that is still being written every time they take to the air as they inspire us all to be better and never forget.

Heck, maybe some of us should fund some billboards with a positive message about our aviation teams and why they are important to our nation, its history and its future!

Until next time, Bob out …