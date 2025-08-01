aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
Digital Edition

Luke AFB Thunderbolt August 2025

by Aerotech News The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB
Luke AFB Thunderbolt August 2025

Digital Publication for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ. An AerotechNews.com Publication

Greetings and welcome to the August 1, 2025, issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt!  2025 Freedom Fest is on this month’s cover.

More highlights include:

  • A Guardian’s journey into military’s newest branch – Page 2
  • Luke Command Chief Launches General’s jet – Page 3
  • Tucson’s veteran groups receive $250k – Page 4
  • Luke hosts quarterly Weapons Load – Pages 6 & 7

To download a copy of this week’s paper, click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/080125TBOLTDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for a free, digital copy of Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/pvhf/

Discover all this and so much more in this month’s edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! For expanded coverage on military and defense news, visit us at www.aerotechnews.com, and don’t forget to “Like” our Facebook page for daily updates.

As always, thank you for your continued support — it’s an honor to serve you. Stay safe and take care! #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews #lukethunderbolt

