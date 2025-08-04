Headline — August 4

News

Sig M18 pistol restrictions expand to USAF Air Combat Command Units

Some units within the U.S. Air Force’s Air Combat Command (ACC) have now restricted the use of Sig Sauer M18 in the wake of a recent fatal incident. This follows Air Force Global Strike Command’s (AFGSC) decision to implement an indefinite command-wide “pause” on M18 use after the death of an airman at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming, which TWZ was first to report.

Global Strike Command to Grow as B-21 and Other New Systems Come Online

Air Force Global Strike Command has a “detailed” plan in hand for how new B-21 Raiders will replace existing bombers in the coming years, boss Gen. Thomas A. Bussiere said. And while many details are classified, he did reveal that the command’s personnel numbers will expand “significantly” in the near future to handle that transition and a raft of other modernization programs.

TRICARE could soon cover dependents up to 26 with no extra fees

Rules that already cover most civilian health insurance plans might soon be coming to TRICARE, allowing children to remain on their parents’ policy until they turn 26 with no extra fees.

Pentagon thrown into confusion over think tank ban

A wide swath of Defense Department officials fear that new rules banning employees from participating at think tank and research events — a key way the Pentagon delivers its message and solicits feedback — will leave the military muzzled and further isolated from allies.

US accepts ‘unconditional donation’ of Qatari jet, cost of retrofitting is classified: Sources

The Trump administration has accepted the “unconditional donation” of a luxury jet from Qatar, with no stipulation on what should happen to the aircraft after President Donald Trump leaves office, according to an agreement reviewed by ABC News.

Air Force

Airman killed by M18 pistol was 21-year-old from Kentucky

The Air Force identified the airman killed by the discharge of a Sig Sauer M18 pistol as 21-year-old Brayden Lovan of Greenville, Kentucky.

New Report Details Airman’s Humvee Death Amid Halt in Vehicle’s Usage at Missile Bases

A 19-year-old airman who was killed in a Humvee rollover during a 2023 convoy back to F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming was not wearing a seat belt and the driver was going over the recommended speed, according to an investigation report.

Space Force

Space Force to launch eighth X-37B spaceplane flight next month

The Space Force’s X-37B spaceplane will take off on its eighth mission next month, this time with experiments focused on space-based communications and quantum sensing.

GPS Jamming Extends to Low-Earth Orbit as Pentagon Races to Bolster Constellation

The jamming of GPS signals around Ukraine has become so severe it is even affecting satellites up to 1,200 miles above the Earth’s surface—a striking example of why the Space Force and the Pentagon are moving to bolster the ubiquitous service, experts say.

Defense

Germany buys aircraft self-defense systems from Elbit for $260 million

Elbit Systems will supply its J-MUSIC suite, a directed infrared countermeasures system, to Airbus’s Defence and Space division for installation on German Air Force A400M transport aircraft in a $260 million deal, the Israeli company announced on July 28.



Former Pentagon CDAO Radha Plumb takes AI transformation role at IBM

After stepping down from leading the Department of Defense’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office during the Biden administration in January, Radha Plumb has taken a role at IBM, leading what the firm calls “AI-first transformation.”

Turkey, Indonesia sign multibillion-dollar warplane, frigate deals

Turkey has secured a landmark defense export agreement with Indonesia, signing contracts for 48 KAAN fighter aircraft and two stif-class frigates – a sign of Ankara’s growing defense industry footprint in Southeast Asia.

Stanford spinoff EraDrive claims $1 million NASA contract

EraDrive, a Stanford spinoff, won a $1 million NASA contract to detect, identify and track space objects.

UK to host expansion of Germain anti-drone firm Alpine Eagle

A German startup developing what it calls the world’s first airborne counter-drone system has announced plans to expand into the United Kingdom as part of a growing defence technology presence.

Meet the ‘cobots’ that could lower the cost of building submarines

Could “collaborative robots” get Navy submarine projects back on cost and schedule? General Dynamics Electric Boat is seeing results using programmable devices that cut and weld steel.

Veterans

Advocates worry new White House order on homelessness could hurt vets

Advocates and critics are warning that a recent White House order aimed at getting homeless individuals off city streets and public parks could cause significant problems for efforts to help veterans without stable housing.

VA Health Nominee Pledges to Find ‘Balance’ Between Treatment at VA Centers and Private Facilities

The nominee to lead the Veterans Health Administration hopes to streamline Veterans Affairs medical care so patients face fewer obstacles when they seek treatment, whether at a VA facility or with a community provider.

Veterans face uphill battle for discharge upgrades tied to trauma, GAO says

The military services are inconsistently weighing discharge upgrade appeals from veterans whose experience with mental health issues or sexual assault may have contributed to their exit from the military, a new report has found.