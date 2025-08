The 418th Flight Test Squadron from Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., conducted a night-time airborne operation training with soldiers from the Tarantula Team, Operations Group, National Training Center out of Fort Irwin, Calif., June 4, 2025.

The training event offered paratroopers, pilots and loadmasters an opportunity to hone vital warfighting skills and enhanced overall readiness and partnership between the military branches in an austere, remote and isolated environment of the Mojave Desert.