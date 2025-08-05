Luke hosts Quarterly Weapons Load by Aerotech News • August 5, 2025 8:32 pm - Updated August 5, 2025 8:41 pm • The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt Taylor Christensen, 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load team member, examines training ordnance during the 56th Fighter Wing’s third quarterly load competition, July 11, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The load competition featured teams of three weapons load specialists working together to load various munitions onto an F-35A Lightning II or F-16 Fighting Falcon in a quick and efficient manner while upholding all regulations and safety standards. Load competitions serve as one of the final evaluations for quarterly awards in the weapons career field. 