Tucson’s veteran groups receive $250k

by Aerotech News Desert Lightning News - Davis Monthan
Veterans on an Honor Flight tour of Washington D.C. pose in front of the Iwo Jima Memorial, at Arlington, Virginia in November of 2024. The Honor Flight of Southern Arizona group was given $25,000 by the Empower Coalition, Inc. for their mission of taking vets to see the monuments to their service. (Photo by J.J. SNYDER, courtesy of https://honorflightsaz.org)

TUCSON, Arizona Empower Coalition, Inc., a Tucson based non-profit, presented $250,000 to eight beneficiaries at a ceremony recently at the La Paloma Country Club. This is the largest donation in the nine-year-history of the organization.

Honor Flight of Southern Arizona participants watch the Tomb Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia in November of 2024. (Photo by J.J. SNYDER,
courtesy of https://honorflightsaz.org)

Geof Landis and Matthew Skidmore, incoming president and chair of giving, along with other members of Empower Coalition, presented the checks to the following organizations who will use funds to support veterans and their families. “It is our honor to be able to support such worthy organizations,” said Landis. “To know that we will have a direct impact on the veteran community is very meaningful.:

355th LRS Booster Club — $10,000: This organization supports service members at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base by offering holiday meals, celebrations, fundraising, family assistance, and events that foster camaraderie among Veterans and active-duty personnel, helping them feel connected to a supportive community and easing their transition after being away from family and friends during deployment.

Honor Flight Southern Arizona — $25,000: Deeply committed to honoring our nation’s heroes, this organization offers transformative trips to Washington, D.C., where Veterans visit memorials dedicated to their service. These journeys provide opportunities for reflection, healing, and celebration of their contributions, fostering closure for their past service and recognition of their enduring legacy.

The Institute for Better Education (IBE) Foundation — $30,000: Dedicated to eliminating financial barriers to K-12 education, this organization supports the unique needs of Veterans’ and active-duty families by funding extracurricular activities, sports, arts, health services, and essential necessities, ensuring their children can fully engage in these opportunities.

Southern Arizona Adaptive Sports — $20,000: This initiative fosters opportunities for Southern Arizona Veterans with disabilities to participate in recreational and competitive sports, promoting fitness, recreation, and athletic engagement for individuals with disabilities.

Southwest Section PGA Foundation — $25,000: This program introduces Veterans to golf through a six-week developmental curriculum, guided by PGA Professionals trained in adaptive golf and military culture, fostering friendly competition, rehabilitation, and community reintegration through the sport.

Boulder Crest — $50,000: Promotes post-traumatic growth for Veterans and their families through week-long, no-cost retreats at their dedicated Sonoita, Arizona, facility, delivering research-backed, innovative training programs grounded in the science of post-traumatic growth, complemented by follow-up care to foster resilience and thriving after trauma.

Basecamp for Veterans — $30,000:  Addressing the needs of Veterans through collaborative partnerships and sustainable initiatives, featuring a week-long, equine-assisted therapy program centered on foundational healing, growth, and fellowship with fellow Veterans navigating similar challenges in reintegrating into everyday life. The program fosters lifelong relationships through reunion meetings, connecting Veterans in shared experiences.

Esperanza En Escalante — $60,000: Offers transitional housing, comprehensive social services, tailored programs, and transportation to support Veterans in their journey back to civilian life. Homeless Veterans participating in the program address personal challenges, acquire skills for reintegration, and work toward independent living in their own homes while reentering the workforce.

Empower Coalition raises funds through three main events: The Beefsteak, The Great Tricycle Race and an Annual Dinner. They also receive funds from their specialty license plate. This specialty plate is available to anyone, and $17 from each plate goes to empowering charitable organizations with the resources necessary to carry out their missions. Community members can support Empower’s mission by ordering an Empower specialty plate through Arizona MVD at https://azmvdnow.gov/.

For more information on Empower Coalition, visit https://empowercoalition.org/

