B-1 Lancer celebrates 40 years of service

Originally intended as a temporary solution, the B-1B Lancer is now celebrating 40 years of service.

First delivered to the U.S. Air Force as a stopgap measure until the B-2 Spirit bomber was operational, the Lancer remains a vital strategic asset.

“The B-1 was only supposed to be around 10 years,” explained Lt. Col. David Hanisch, Deputy Assistant Program Manager for the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s B-1 Program Office. “The reason why the 40-year mark is a big deal is that we’ve proven that it is still a massively critical asset to the United States and our bomber force 40 years later.”

Originally conceived as a nuclear strike platform to counter the Soviet Union, the B-1 quickly evolved beyond its initial role.

From nuclear deterrent to close air support

The B-1’s transformation from a nuclear bomber to a conventional strike platform began in the early 1990s with the Conventional Munitions Upgrade Program. This pivotal change allowed the B-1 to excel in close air support roles during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, proving its versatility and adaptability.

“That plane and the people that supported it flexed to the needs and the requirements of the Air Force,” said Joe Stupic, Senior Material Leader and Division Chief of the B-1 Program Office. “Here we have this nuclear bomber from the 1980s, built at President Reagan urging in part to bankrupt the Soviets, and then two decades later, it’s doing close air support in Afghanistan and Iraq, making sure that our troops come home.”

The B-1’s ability to provide close air support stems from its sophisticated technology, particularly the Advanced Targeting Pod (ATP).

“ATP provided the ability to put coordinates quickly into those weapons, so that those weapons go exactly where the ground controllers asks them to go,” Stupic explained.

The numbers speak for themselves. While the B-1 flew a relatively small percentage of missions during the Afghanistan and Iraq conflicts, it delivered a disproportionately large percentage of the munitions, demonstrating its effectiveness and impact.

Adapting to the future fight

Today, the B-1 continues to adapt with ongoing modernization programs aimed at enhancing its capabilities for future conflicts. One key development is the reintroduction of external carriage, allowing the B-1 to carry more munitions over long distances.



“We’re bringing external carriage back to the B-1 bombers,” Stupic revealed. “We started with a hypersonic test bed a couple of years ago and proved that we could be a hypersonic test bed with these external pylons. And we recently awarded a production contract for external pylons so we can carry more munitions long range.”

These upgrades are particularly relevant in the Indo-Pacific region, where the B-1 is seen as a critical asset for deterring potential adversaries.

Maintaining an aging fleet

Keeping the B-1 flying after 40 years requires significant effort and ingenuity. The B-1 Program Office, comprised of approximately 150 government employees at Tinker Air Force Base, focuses heavily on structural work to ensure the airframe’s integrity.

“It has flown so far and so long that we have to pay close attention to the actual aircraft structure,” Stupic said. “We have full-scale fatigue testing going on where we are cycling the wing and cycling the fuselage, putting loads on the aircraft like it’s in flight. We can accumulate years of flying in weeks of cycling.”

The program office also collaborates with the National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) to develop advanced repair techniques. In addition, the program office worked with NIAR to create a digital copy of the B-1s structure, which is used to study and predict the effects of flight operations on aircraft structures.

A lasting legacy

As the B-1 continues to fly, its legacy as a versatile and adaptable bomber is secure.