Program by JWV helps Veterans’ families to remain at bedside

Knowing the generosity of Jewish War Veterans Post 619 and the money raised from their Veteran’s Poppy Campaigns twice a year, Jodi La Roche, Phoenix Veteran Administration Medical Center ICU RN, reached out to Gabe Forsberg at JWV to fund a new program. She wanted to establish a way to allow Veterans’ families to remain at their bedside during their loved ones’ final hours.

Established in 2018, the new Bereavement Program, initially set up as a locked cabinet filled with hygiene and comfort items, has since grown to six carts so that every hospital wing has one. The Bereavement Cart provides simple nutrition, drinks, snacks, hygiene items, handmade blankets and other comforts which will ultimately allow the Veteran to pass surrounded by their family.

The metal carts are rolled into the room of the dying veteran so that the families need not leave the room to charge their phones, freshen up, get a drink or snack, etc. Nurses have commented that “The blankets are given to the families as they leave. We have heard that they feel this is a sweet reminder that there are organizations that care about the families of these fallen vets.”

“If you’re looking for a charity you can trust where the money goes directly to helping local veterans in need, JWV will wisely use your donation” offers Post Commander Jules Wyatt.

