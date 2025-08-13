Headlines — August 13

News

Titan sub disaster caused by weak safety, oversight, Coast Guard says

The 2023 Titan submersible disaster could have been prevented, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a report Tuesday, but OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush ignored safety warnings, design flaws and crucial oversight that may have resulted in criminal charges had he survived.

Army to grow air defense force by 30%

The U.S. Army is planning to grow its air and missile defense force by 30%, according to the commander of the service’s Space and Missile Defense Command.

Russia says it no longer will abide by its self-imposed moratorium on intermediate-range missiles

Russia has declared that it no longer considers itself bound by a self-imposed moratorium on the deployment of nuclear-capable intermediate range missiles, a warning that potentially sets the stage for a new arms race as tensions between Moscow and Washington rise again over Ukraine.

VA to ease authorization rules for some outside care, raising concerns

Veterans Affairs officials will extend community care authorizations for up to one year for procedures related to 30 separate medical specialties, a move that critics charge could potentially put taxpayers on the hook for expensive and ineffective medical treatments.

WWII shipwrecks revealed in historic survey of Ironbottom Sound

After 22 days above and below the sea, the Maritime Archaeology of Guadalcanal expedition (NA173) concluded its comprehensive and historic surveys of the infamous Ironbottom Sound — and the results are stunning.

Air Force

Civilian shot and killed trying to enter Air Force base in Arizona

An airman shot and killed a civilian who tried to drive through the gate without stopping Friday morning at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona, the base said.

F-15EX fuel venting troubles emerge, Boeing testing fixes

A fuel venting issue has emerged in some of the U.S. Air Force’s new F-15EX Eagle II fighters, which has reportedly left them sidelined. The root cause remains under investigation, but manufacturer Boeing is already testing multiple potential fixes.

Facing retirement, U-2 flies record mission to celebrate 70 years of flight

A year away from its likely retirement—and 70 years to the day after the first U-2 flight—a two-seat version of the Dragon Lady from the 9th Reconnaissance Wing at Beale Air Force, Calif., set records for distance covered and endurance on a single mission, demonstrating the venerable type’s continuing capability.

Space Force

SPACECOM chief doubles down on need for on-orbit mobility

US Space Command is amping up calls for new on-orbit mobility capabilities to allow satellites to dodge threats and even pursue enemy spacecraft — capabilities SPACECOM Commander Gen. Stephen Whiting today stressed are necessary to achieving “space superiority.”

Space Force, IC prep to launch first sats for tracking ground targets ‘in the next year’

The Space Force and Intelligence Community are planning to launch the first operational ground moving target indication (GMTI) satellites within the next year that will support operations at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, according to a top service official.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

A small uniform tweak reveals a shift in Space Force culture

Chief of Space Operations Gen. B. Chance Saltzman’s official portrait got a slight update in June that largely went unnoticed: His silver Space Operations Badge with its distinctive orbital rings and Space Force delta, vanished.

Defense

Lockheed launches hub to prototype Golden Dome command systems

Lockheed Martin has launched a prototyping hub to develop possible command-and-control solutions to be offered as a critical part of the Golden Dome homeland missile defense shield’s architecture, the company announced Tuesday.

INDOPACOM’s ‘expeditionary foundry’ is another step toward the 3D-printed future

A propeller blade that would take 18 months to replace. Parts for an expandable office that would cost hundreds of dollars to buy. A howitzer bracket that is unavailable at any price. All printed and replaced in a matter of hours at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s new advanced manufacturing facility.

Lockheed, Raytheon throw hats in ring for Army’s new autonomous launcher

Both Lockheed Martin and Raytheon said separately they are competing for the US Army’s new autonomous launcher, though the two defense giants stopped short of disclosing just what their respective plans and teammates may be.

L3Harris opens rocket motor plant, already producing parts

L3Harris Technologies’ Aerojet Rocketdyne officially opened a new and expansive rocket motor parts plant in Huntsville, Alabama, in a ceremony Monday, which marks another clear step in the defense industrial base’s work to drastically increase production capacity for munitions in the U.S.

Lockheed, Rheinmetall take first GMARS live fire shot

US giant Lockheed Martin and German manufacturer Rheinmetall have jointly conducted the first live fire of the Global Mobile Artillery Rocket System (GMARS) launcher during a test demonstration to prove reliability with Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) rounds.

Anduril becomes third US supplier of rocket motors, company says

Defense technology startup Anduril has become the third U.S. supplier of solid rocket motors, breaking into a market dominated by two defense primes, the company announced on Tuesday.

Northrop says investments position company for Golden Dome missile defense demand

Northrop Grumman executives said the company’s billion-dollar investment in solid rocket motor production facilities will pay dividends as the Pentagon scales up procurement for the Golden Dome missile defense program.

US awards huge $3.5B AMRAAM contract with UK among buyers

The United States Air Force has awarded a contract worth up to $3.5 billion to Raytheon for the continued production of Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM), according to a U.S. Department of Defense announcement.