Headlines — August 15

Army sergeant accused of shooting 5 soldiers at Fort Stewart

A sergeant shot five soldiers Wednesday at one of the country’s largest Army bases before he was quickly tackled by other Fort Stewart troops, forcing a brief lockdown, officials said.

Air Force moves F-16s closer to North Korea in new ‘super squadron’

The U.S. Air Force has begun transferring F-16 Fighting Falcon warplanes from South Korea’s Kunsan Air Base to Osan Air Base, located about 80 miles closer to the North Korean border.

VA severs ties with most federal unions, terminating worker contracts

Veterans Affairs leaders on Wednesday announced plans to terminate nearly all of its collective bargaining contracts with federal unions, upending employment agreements for hundreds of thousands of department workers.

Senate bill seeks to protect shipbuilding jobs from workforce cuts

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has introduced legislation to shield America’s public shipyards from federal hiring freezes and mass layoffs as the Trump administration has sought to shrink the federal civilian workforce.

Bill would aid vets exposed to radiation, toxins at Nevada range

In 1983, Dave Crete graduated from technical school bound for one of the Air Force’s most unusual postings for security forces Airmen: the Nevada Test and Training Range.

U-2 pilot on what it took to make record-setting 14-hour flight a reality

On the evening of July 31, Cory Grant Bartholomew climbed into the cockpit of a U-2 Dragon Lady spy plane at Beale Air Force Base. Some 14 hours and 6,000 miles later, he and the mission’s chief pilot, an Air Force lieutenant colonel who goes by the call sign “Jethro,” returned from what would be a record-setting flight.

How an AI called NITMRE could prevent airlift nightmares

Moving military cargo across an ocean in a hurry is a tough job. Air Force flight crews and planners must juggle diplomatic clearances, airfield conditions, availability of troops and equipment to move pallets, and—perhaps most important—who to talk to when plans change.

Tesla Cybertrucks wanted by Air Force as missile targets

The U.S. Air Force is looking to buy two Tesla Cybertrucks for use as targets for precision munitions during testing and training. The service says it needs these vehicles for this purpose specifically because of the prospect of unspecified adversaries driving around in them in the future.

Hydraulic failure led to fire that destroyed B-2 bomber in 2022, Air Force says

A hydraulic system failure is to blame for the December 2022 accident that sparked the fire that torched a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber beyond repair at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., the Air Force said in an accident investigation board report published Aug. 5.

New ‘Vulcan’ rocket to fly first military mission next week

United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan rocket is scheduled to fly its first military space launch next week.



Could Golden Dome funding get next-gen interceptor back up to speed?

Lockheed Martin, the developer of the Next Generation Interceptor designed to protect the homeland from intercontinental ballistic missile threats, is looking for ways to accelerate the program amid a delay, according to Sarah Reeves, company vice president of NGI.

AGM-114 Hellfire missile getting articulated warhead capable of blasting in different directions

A new variant of the AGM-114 Hellfire missile with a warhead that can be set to focus its blast in different directions depending on the target is in the works for the U.S. special operations community.

Northrop and Lithuania expand ammo production

Northrop Grumman has signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Lithuanian Ministries of Defence and Finance to expand co-production of medium-caliber ammunition in partnership with Nammo, according to a press release.

Israeli robotic defense firm sees ‘big change’ in unmanned combat

In a war everything changes, said Yossi Wolf, the CEO of Roboteam Defense. “You see it in Ukraine and the Israel Defense Forces,” he added.

South Korea’s KF-21 fighter to get stealthier with internal weapons bays

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) has provided us with a look at the future, stealthier version of its KF-21 fighter, which is now known as the KF-21EX.

Cheap Iranian drones, costly US defenses spur sanctions and technology push

Iran’s expansive drone program is giving the U.S. and its allies a lopsided problem: cheap, expendable aircraft that can evade detection and cost much more to shoot down than to build.

Anduril missile test hits key milestone for US Army

Anduril Industries has successfully completed another series of flight tests for its Barracuda-100M autonomous air vehicle, part of the U.S. Army’s High-Speed Manoeuvrable Missile (HSMM) programme.

Connecticut helps promote veterans who became farmers after their military service

Jared McCool served in the Marine Corps from 2008 to 2014 and, now as a veteran, he has been the owner of Steadfast Farms in Bethlehem since January 2017.