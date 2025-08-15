Plane Crazy Saturday August 16 2025

Special Presentation by Major Ricky ‘Cal’ Tyner, USAF – Edwards AFB Operations & Flight Test C-17 Globemaster
- Current Assignments at Edwards AFB
418th Flight Test Squadron • Chief Test Pilot for all USAF C-17A flight test
USAF Test Pilot School • T-38 Instructor Pilot
General Aviation Enthusiast with flight time in over 50 military and civilian aircraft. FAA Ratings: ATP / CFI / CFII / MEI
Graduate from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 2009
Full time Part 61 Flight Instructor from 2009-2011
USAF Officer Training School in 2011
USAF Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 13-02, Columbus AFB, 2012
11:00 a.m. in MASP Board Room – seating limited!!!
RSVP at info@mojavemuseum.org by Friday Aug. 15th!
Static Historic Aircraft Display – Fly in or Drive in www.mojavemuseum.org
When: Saturday, August 16, 2025
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Free Admission!
Where: Mojave Air and Spaceport at ‘Rutan Field
1434 Flightline, Mojave, CA 93501
Transient Parking Area – By Old Tower