Plane Crazy Saturday August 16 2025

Special Presentation by Major Ricky ‘Cal’ Tyner, USAF – Edwards AFB Operations & Flight Test C-17 Globemaster

Current Assignments at Edwards AFB

418 th Flight Test Squadron • Chief Test Pilot for all USAF C-17A flight test

USAF Test Pilot School • T-38 Instructor Pilot

General Aviation Enthusiast with flight time in over 50 military and civilian aircraft. FAA Ratings: ATP / CFI / CFII / MEI

Graduate from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 2009

Full time Part 61 Flight Instructor from 2009-2011

USAF Officer Training School in 2011

USAF Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 13-02, Columbus AFB, 2012

11:00 a.m. in MASP Board Room – seating limited!!!

RSVP at info@mojavemuseum.org by Friday Aug. 15th!

Static Historic Aircraft Display – Fly in or Drive in www.mojavemuseum.org

When: Saturday, August 16, 2025

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Free Admission!

Where: Mojave Air and Spaceport at ‘Rutan Field

1434 Flightline, Mojave, CA 93501

Transient Parking Area – By Old Tower