Aerotech News - Edwards AFB

Plane Crazy Saturday August 16 2025

by Mojave Transportation Museum Aerotech News - Edwards AFB
Major Ricky ‘Cal’ Tyner, USAF – Edwards AFB Operations & Flight Test C-17 Globemaster
C-17 Globemaster
  • Current Assignments at Edwards AFB
    418th Flight Test Squadron Chief Test Pilot for all USAF C-17A flight test
    USAF Test Pilot School T-38 Instructor Pilot
    General Aviation Enthusiast with flight time in over 50 military and civilian aircraft. FAA Ratings: ATP / CFI / CFII / MEI
    Graduate from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 2009
    Full time Part 61 Flight Instructor from 2009-2011
    USAF Officer Training School in 2011
    USAF Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 13-02, Columbus AFB, 2012

11:00 a.m. in MASP Board Room – seating limited!!!
RSVP at info@mojavemuseum.org by Friday Aug. 15th!

Static Historic Aircraft Display – Fly in or Drive in www.mojavemuseum.org

When: Saturday, August 16, 2025
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Free Admission!
Where: Mojave Air and Spaceport at ‘Rutan Field
1434 Flightline, Mojave, CA 93501

Transient Parking Area – By Old Tower

