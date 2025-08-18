Navy

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $258,742,330 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract for the engineering, manufacturing, and development of the Standard Missile 2 (SM-2) Block IIICU All Up Round. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $263,137,090. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (72%); Simsbury, Connecticut (7%); Wolverhampton, United Kingdom (3%); Salt Lake City, Utah (3%); North Logan, Utah (1%); McKinney, Texas (1%); Warrington, Pennsylvania (1%); Bristol, Pennsylvania (1%); Hauppauge, New York (1%); Coxsackie, New York (1%); Tampa, Florida (1%); San Jose, California (1%); Anniston, Alabama (1%); and various other locations each less than 1% (6%), and is expected to be completed by September 2031. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $52,054,849 (65%); Foreign Military Sales (Canada) funds in the amount of $18,473,766 (23%); and fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,071,456 (11%), were obligated at time of award, of which $9,071,456 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-25-C-5413). (Awarded on July 31, 2025)

Arimon Technologies Inc., Montello, Wisconsin, is awarded a $7,773,506 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the procurement of uninterruptable power supplies and bypass switches for use on Navy ships. Work will be performed at the contractor’s facility in Montello, Wisconsin, and is expected to be completed by August 2030. Fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $91,727 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website, with three offers received. Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N64498-25-D-4034).

Air Force

Aleut Management Services LLC, Colorado Springs Colorado, was awarded a $50,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for base maintenance. This contract provides for base maintenance and sustainment of Air Force Real Property and Real Property Installed Equipment. Work will be performed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 10, 2030. This contract was a competitive acquisition and three offers were received. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance appropriations funds in the amount of below $50,000,000 are being obligated at time of award. The 633rd Contracting Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Hampton, Virginia, is the contracting activity (FA4800-25-C-0009).

Geost, Tucson, Arizona, has been awarded a ceiling $15,616,578 modification (P00034) to a previously awarded contract (FA8819-21-C-1001) for development and demonstrating concepts for low-cost, low size, weight, and power hosted space-based sensors to improve Space Domain Awareness in geosynchronous orbit. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $80,783,924 from $64,890,561. Work will be performed at Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by July 20, 2026. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $11,000,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Space Systems Command, Space Domain Awareness and Combat Power, El Segundo, California, is the contracting activity.

UPDATE: Matrix Research, Inc., Beavercreek, Ohio (FA2377-25-F-B004) was added as an awardee to the $94,975,000 multiple award, fair opportunity, indefinite-quantity/indefinite-delivery contract for Science and Technology Applied Radio Frequency Systems announced on Aug. 11, 2025. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $364,941 for Matrix Research Inc. are being obligated at time of award.

Army

G&G Steel Inc.,* Russellville, Alabama, was awarded a firm-fixed-price contract to fabricate, assemble, and deliver one upstream miter gate with two leaves and the associated equipment. The amount of this action is $18,169,068 with a total cumulative face value of $38,697,288. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 15, 2028. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Kentucky, is the contracting activity (W912QR-25-F-A090).

Tetra Tech Inc., San Diego, California, was awarded a $9,136,582 modification (P00010) to contract W912DY-22-F-0322 for recurring maintenance, minor and emergency repairs at fueling sites. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $58,328,032. Work will be performed in San Diego, California; Des Moines, and Sioux City, Iowa; Topeka, and Wichita, Kansas; Duluth, and St. Paul, Minnesota; Lemay, and St. Joseph, Missouri; Lincoln, and Omaha, Nebraska; Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, and Pembina, North Dakota; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and Finley, Madison, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 12, 2026. Fiscal 2025 revolving funds in the amount of $9,136,582 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

M M Manufacturing LLC,* Lajas, Puerto Rico, has been awarded a maximum $12,988,318 modification (P00011) exercising the second one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-23-D-0070) with four one-year option periods for various types of coats and trousers. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The ordering period end date is Aug. 21, 2026. Using military services are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

CORRECTION: The contract announced on Aug. 8, 2025, for Ameriqual Group LLC, doing business as Ameriqual Packaging, Evansville, Indiana (SPE3S1-25-D-Z205), for $221,062,100 and Baxters North America Inc., doing business as The Wornick Co., Cincinnati, Ohio (SPE3S1-25-D-Z206), for $25,308,625 was announced with an incorrect award date. The correct award date is Aug. 14, 2025.

*Small business