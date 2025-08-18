Headlines — August 18

News

DC Guard slated to deploy by mid-week, defense official says

The Army has activated about 800 D.C. National Guard soldiers to support law enforcement across the nation’s capital, where President Donald Trump has declared a public safety emergency despite the city’s mayor saying crime there is on the decline.

Navy orders stand down, audit after improper radiation exams

The U.S. Navy acknowledged an issue with the performance of radiation health exams and ordered a stand down and audit to remediate the situation, according to a Navy administrative message.

Trial starts over Trump’s deployment of National Guard to LA

A deputy commanding general testified Monday that military forces called in to assist with immigration raids in Los Angeles were allowed to take some law enforcement actions despite a federal law that prohibits the president from using the military as a domestic police force.

Spain takes over ‘heart and soul of our Air Force’ at Air Combat Command

Air Combat Command, which oversees most of the Air Force’s combat aircraft fleet, has a new boss in Gen. Adrian L. Spain, who succeeded Gen. Kenneth S. Wilsbach in a ceremony here Aug. 11.

Chinese research ships in US Arctic draw Coast Guard response

The U.S. Coast Guard responded last week to two Chinese research vessels that entered U.S. Arctic territory, amid what Coast Guard officials called “increased activity” by such ships in the region in recent years.

Air Force

US Air Force cancels plan to host Singapore fighters on Guam

The Department of the Air Force has scrapped a plan to base a dozen Singapore air force F-15SG Eagle fighters on Guam, a U.S. territory in the Pacific, according to a recent decision.

B-1 bombers return to Norway to train with allies

America’s only supersonic bomber, the B-1B Lancer, arrived in Norway on Aug. 9 to train with European allies as part of a bomber task force—small international deployments of Air Force bombers meant to reassure allies and build closer ties with their air forces.

Incirlik Air Base welcomes first US military family member since 2016

The U.S. Air Force’s main hub in Turkey has reintroduced its command sponsorship program and welcomed back its first military family member in nearly a decade.

Space Force

New Vulcan rocket to launch with experimental satellite that could boost future GPS

The Space Force hopes to soon celebrate a pair of major milestones with a single mission: its first launch with the new Vulcan Centaur rocket, and the first launch of an experimental navigation satellite in nearly 50 years.

Defense

Industry giving little away regarding interest in UK loyal wingman effort

High-profile British, European and US drone manufacturers are largely refraining from sharing details about how or if they will engage with the United Kingdom’s recently launched project to assess autonomous collaborative platform (ACP) or loyal wingman type aircraft, as the Royal Air Force (RAF) looks to modernize capabilities through a mix of crewed, uncrewed and autonomous systems.

Special operators to deploy wearable to keep tabs on vitals, help warn about chemical threats

By the end of the year some American special operations forces (SOF) will begin fielding new wearable tech designed to keep a real-time eye on their vitals as well as integrate with systems designed to warn command posts should the operator be exposed to dangerous gases or chemicals, according to an official with the SOF office dedicated to hazardous materials.

Defense tech renaissance: How Parson’s radar contract signals a new era in National Security Innovation

The U.S. defense sector is undergoing a seismic shift, driven by a confluence of geopolitical tensions, technological breakthroughs, and policy-driven modernization.

Veterans

Trump says he expects decision soon on reclassifying marijuana for pain, other ailments

President Donald Trump on Monday said he is considering removing marijuana as a Schedule 1 drug with a determination expected soon — an action that veterans groups are pushing so doctors can prescribe it to treat pain and other ailments former service members often experience.