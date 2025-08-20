Headlines — August 20

News

Navy fires CO of reserve readiness center in San Diego

The Navy has removed the commanding officer of the Naval Information Force Reserve Readiness Center, or REDCEN, in San Diego, the service announced Tuesday.

Air Force investigating airman’s death during PT test

The Air Force has launched an investigation into the Aug. 4 death of an airman in California during a physical training assessment.

Sergeant charged in Fort Stewart shooting that injured 5 soldiers

A U.S. Army sergeant accused of shooting five fellow soldiers at a Georgia base was charged Tuesday with attempted murder, aggravated assault and domestic violence as the Army revealed that one of the victims was the suspect’s romantic partner.

American bombers now in Europe to deter Russian aggression

U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer aircraft deployed from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, and arrived at Ørland Air Base, Norway, on 9 August 2025 to begin Ally-led training operations as part of the latest Bomber Task Force Europe.

Air Force backtracks on approved retirement for some trans troops, sparking ‘confusion’ and ‘betrayal’

In May, the Department of the Air Force announced that transgender airmen with 15 to 18 years of service could apply for early retirement under exceptions in the Temporary Early Retirement Authority (or TERA) policy. This month, however, the Air Force backtracked, denying early retirement to airmen who already had their retirement agreements approved and were making plans for a life after military service. The Air Force said that they had been “prematurely approved,” and those retirement orders were reversed.

Air Force

Air Force lost $13M drone in Mediterranean after propeller fell off

An MQ-9 Reaper drone plunged into the Mediterranean Sea last winter after its propeller suddenly detached, a recently released Air Force investigation concluded.

Space Force

Space Force 2026 budget: An $11B boon or bubble?

The U.S. Space Force emerged as one of the near-term winners of Washington’s budget battles. A proposed $39.9 billion for fiscal year 2026 is a jaw-dropping $11.3 billion jump from last year. This funding windfall, which defense officials have dubbed “one budget, two bills,” comes from two sources: $26.1 billion in traditional discretionary spending and a whopping $13.8 billion in mandatory funding from a massive July 4 reconciliation bill.

Space Force launches satellite to explore new GPS technology

The Space Force and United Launch Alliance launched an experimental satellite today, kick-starting a year of demonstrations that could bring new technology to the GPS mission and the broader positioning, navigation and timing enterprise.

Defense

Michigan bids to become America’s arsenal of rapid defense innovation

Instead of welding tank treads by the thousands, the Detroit Arsenal in Warren, Michigan, is now 3D printing Patriot missile parts in weeks, advancing robotics and strapping virtual reality headsets on Army leadership to simulate how future weapons are being developed.

BAE Systems awarded $181M full-rate production contract, expanding Amphibious Combat Vehicle program

BAE Systems received a $181 million contract from the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) to produce 31 additional Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACVs), a part of the recently awarded full-rate production (FRP) Lot 5/6 contract. This latest award, designated as FRP 5C, brings the total number of ACV-30s ordered to 91.



Plans for Singapore F-15 training detachment in Guam cancelled

A plan to base Singaporean F-15 fighter jets on Guam for training has been scrapped, Singapore’s defense ministry confirmed today in a statement, although some of the proposed infrastructure upgrades to the island’s sprawling Andersen Air Force Base to support the jets will still go ahead.

Leidos takes aim at maritime autonomy

Leidos is a longtime government contractor known for IT—as well as missiles and airport body scanners. But CEO Thomas Bell said the company is poised for a breakaway in maritime autonomy.

Are helicopters obsolete in modern warfare?

Helicopters were a fixture of Russian attacks early on in the war, but drones and advances in air defense now force them to stay away from the frontline. Ukrainians, at the same time, are developing interceptor drones that might start hunting for choppers.

Veterans

VA simplifies travel claim filing by adding process to mobile app

Disabled veterans may have an easier time submitting travel claims for their medical care with a recent mobile app update announced by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

‘What was the point of all of it?’: Commission probing Afghan war hears from veterans.

As the fourth anniversary of the fall of Kabul approaches, the congressionally chartered commission studying all 20 years of the war in Afghanistan heard from veterans Tuesday about their experiences on the ground during the war — and how they often felt disconnected from decision-makers.

Vietnam-era veterans given hallucinogens in secret experiments face VA denials for back pay

Veterans injured in secret military experiments that tested hallucinogens and nerve gas on young troops more than 50 years ago said their renewed appeals for retroactive disability benefits are being denied, though a federal court directed the payouts.