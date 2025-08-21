aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
Special Publication

SMART scholar benefits

by Aerotech News

SMART provides scholars with the tools to pursue their STEM education and begin their career in a civilian position with the DOD.

Benefits include:

• Full tuition

• Annual stipend between $30,000 $46,000, depending on degree level

• Summer internships

• Book and health allowance

• Experienced mentor

• Guaranteed employment at a DOD facility upon degree completion

Ronald V. Dellums Memorial SMART Scholarship

In 2023, the SMART Program expanded the scholarship program eligibility by introducing the Ronald V. Dellums Memorial SMART Scholarship (Dellums SMART Scholarship). This expands the SMART scholarship opportunity to rising college freshmen who plan to pursue a bachelor’s degree in one of the 23 SMART STEM disciplines.

High school seniors are eligible to apply for the Dellums SMART Scholarship.

Find the application at smartscholarship.org.

