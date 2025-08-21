STARBASE works to better serve installation and community

EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — A good education is one of the top five quality-of-life challenges for military families. Accessibility to quality education directly impacts the readiness, retention and future of our Air Force, especially for remote and isolated installations. If service members are concerned about their children’s schooling, they cannot focus on our shared mission in this era of Great Power Competition.

During the last few years, leaders and Airmen of the 412th Test Wing have worked together to streamline critical roles to better serve our community. This is particularly focused on supporting students, families and military leaders through the School Liaison Program and STARBASE at Edwards Air Force Base.

STARBASE is a 25-hour, five hours per weekday, instructional program for fifth grade students funded by the Department of Defense. It provides world class STEM instruction throughout the school year, and it is free of charge.

“At STARBASE Edwards, we provide students with the opportunity to visit military-civilian facilities, engage with STEM community leaders, and explore the STEM field in a fun and engaging way,” said Samantha Duchscherer, STARBASE director.

STARBASE provides on-base STEM education and enrichment to students from eight surrounding school districts, covering more than 5,200 hundred square miles across the Antelope Valley. STARBASE provides community activities, unique aerospace-focused field trips, clubs, and five-day hands-on STEM camps throughout the year.

“All fifth-grade students in the Muroc School District attend STARBASE for STEM exposure and real-life interaction with military personnel,” said Dr. Samantha Duchscherer, chief of STEM Integration and T3 for the 412th Test Wing. “It targets students in a crucial developmental time in terms of future career trajectory.”

“STARBASE Edwards not only uses a hands-on, minds-on approach to teaching students STEM, but it also focuses on giving students concrete knowledge about STEM careers and how to work towards them,” said Duchscherer.

STARBASE has roughly 1,200 students across the Antelope Valley that attend every year. Facility upgrades within the past year include new laptops, iPads, classroom furniture and projectors. The program recently received approval to double its student capacity during the next school year, in addition to expanding beyond its traditional fifth grade curriculum to further impact student enrichment.

Since inception, the program continues to receive positive feedback regarding increased community events such as STEM fairs, early educational fairs and summer welcome events for families relocating to Edwards. In 2024, STARBASE Edwards also began a new partnership with Southern Kern Unified School District, expanding beyond the Antelope Valley with an additional 4,000 current students.

The 412th Test Wing also independently works with the Department of the Air Force’s Air and Space STEM Outreach office to facilitate hands-on STEM experiences across the Southern California community, from Fresno to Long Beach. The recent recipient of a $225,000 grant, the office’s additional programing allows further impact that boosts the current and future potential of elementary and middle school students.