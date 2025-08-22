Aerotech News and Review STEM Special Edition – August 2025

Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Aerospace, Military and Veteran Community of the Desert Southwest including the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA., Davis-Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ, Luke AFB, Phoenix, AZ, and Southern Nevada, including Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, the NTTR and local veterans and the surrounding communities of each base. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

We’re thrilled to share this special edition of Aerotech News and Review, proudly “Serving the Aerospace, Military and Veteran Community of the Desert Southwest.”

In this collector’s edition, we invite you on an exciting journey through the world of STEM—and beyond. From STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) to STEAM (adding the power of Art), explore how innovation, creativity, and education are shaping the future.

Your adventure begins right on the cover, with a dynamic photo spread celebrating the energy and impact of STEM education in our communities.

Don’t miss this inspiring deep dive into the programs, people, and possibilities transforming learning today!

That’s just the beginning—check out what else awaits:

NASA Engages ignites curiosity beyond classroom – Page 2

Lockheed Martin helps grow their future workforce – Page 3

AF Academy developing future STEM leaders – Page 4

SMART scholar benefits – Department of Defense – DoDSTEM – Page 5

Argus wins 2025 Imagine Cup World Championship – Page 6

To download a copy of this week’s paper, click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/082225AEROSTEMDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for your free digital copy of Aerotech News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/wedq/

Discover how STEM is reshaping education in this special keepsake edition of Aerotech News and Review! You’ll find inspiring stories, exciting innovations, and a closer look at the future of learning—all in one place. Available online starting August 22nd and printed copies will be available at our usual distribution locations throughout the Antelope Valley, including Edwards AFB, Las Vegas (including NTTR, Nellis and Creech AFB’s), and Phoenix (including Luke AFB). Be sure to grab a copy when you’re out and about!

Can't wait? Visit us online at www.aerotechnews.com for even more aerospace and defense news.

As always, thank you for your continued support. It’s an honor to serve you—stay safe and well!