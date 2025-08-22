Headlines — August 22

News

Female vets in Congress slam Hegseth’s repost of Christian Nationalist

Democratic congresswomen, including several military veterans, are demanding Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth apologize and resign after reposting a video about a Christian nationalist church with pastors who advocate for the repeal of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, and feel women should not serve in certain combat and leadership positions.

Virginia National Guard to assist ICE with admin, logistics support

The Virginia National Guard will mobilize 60 soldiers and airmen to provide statewide logistics and administrative support to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, with training to begin later this month.

VA hospitals are finding it harder to fill jobs, watchdog says

Government-run medical centers serving the nation’s veterans have reported an increase in severe staffing shortages, with many hospitals having trouble filling jobs for doctors, nurses and psychologists, according to an independent watchdog for the Department of Veterans Affairs.

US MQ-9 drone just flew a mission deep into Mexico

An MQ-9 Guardian medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) drone operated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) flew deep into Mexico this morning, according to flight tracking data. What at least appears publicly to be a very rare event comes as the Trump administration has reportedly authorized the military to take action against cartels in Mexico.

Trump and Putin will meet at Alaska base long used to counter Russia

In an ironic twist, President Donald Trump is set to discuss the war in Ukraine with Russian leader Vladimir Putin at a military base in Alaska that was crucial to countering the Soviet Union during the height of Cold War and still plays a role today.

Air Force

DOJ settles lawsuits challenging race-based admissions at West Point, Air Force Academy

The Justice Department this week settled lawsuits challenging race-based admissions at the U.S. Military Academy and the Air Force Academy, ending years of legal battles over how the elite military schools select officer candidates.

Two new electronic warfare squadrons standing up at Robins

Two new electronic warfare detachments of the 950th Spectrum Warfare Group stood up at Robins Air Force Base, Ga., on Aug. 8. They will become full squadrons in the coming months. The unusual step of starting the units as detachments was taken to speed their standup.

Air Force eyeing AI-powered platform for wargaming

Anticipating the need to replenish its units during high-attrition combat with advanced adversaries like China, the U.S. Air Force is looking to industry for AI-fueled wargaming tools to play out potential scenarios.

Lawsuit settled against Air Force Academy over former race-based admissions practices

More than four months after the U.S. Air Force Academy announced it no longer would consider race as a factor in its admissions process, the Justice Department said Tuesday a settlement has been reached between the Colorado Springs academy and a conservative nonprofit whose years long lawsuit challenged the school’s now-abandoned affirmative-action policies.

Flu shots and Post-it notes: Massive Air Force exercise depends on small details

For the past five years or so, Air Force leaders have promoted the idea that Airmen need to be “multi-capable” or “mission-ready,” prepared to step into unfamiliar roles to help accomplish a mission in unfamiliar circumstances.



F-15 makes arrested landing at Okinawa air base, reports say

An F-15E Strike Eagle made a precautionary arrested landing Tuesday at Kadena Air Base, eight days after another fighter landed at the base on Okinawa with a missing wheel, according to local media reports.

Photos: Air Force football unveils new F-16 alternate uniform

The Air Force Academy’s football Falcons will celebrate the F-16 Fighting Falcon with a new airpower uniform unveiled Aug. 13. The new special edition uniforms are the latest in what has become an annual special outfit for rivalry games, dubbed the “Air Power Legacy Series.”

Space Force

After delays, Space Force launches testbed satellite for experimental PNT capabilities

The Space Force has deployed a satellite designed to demonstrate experimental position, navigation and timing technologies — marking the first successful liftoff for United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan rocket under the National Security Space Launch program.

Burt’s parting thoughts on the Space Force and its next chapter

In the nearly six years since the U.S. Space Force was created, Lt. Gen. DeAnna Burt has watched the Pentagon’s newest military branch grow from an idea in briefing slides to an operational force shaping how the United States thinks about war.

Why Space Force part-timers are nothing like Guard and Reserve

The Space Force revealed new details about its plan for part-time Guardians—and they aren’t like anything the military has seen before.

Defense

Army, Clemson University unveil upgraded Deep Orange semi-autonomous vehicle

The US Army, in partnership with Clemson University, recently revealed the Deep Orange 16 semi-autonomous vehicle, the latest upgrade over previous Deep Orange vehicles designed to work in support of emergency response in extreme conditions.

Leidos takes aim at maritime autonomy

Leidos is a longtime government contractor known for IT—as well as missiles and airport body scanners. But CEO Thomas Bell said the company is poised for a breakaway in maritime autonomy.

Kongsberg gearing up for Arctic smallsat expansion

Norway’s Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (KDA) is preparing to expand its small satellite footprint over the Arctic amid rising surveillance and communications needs in the increasingly strategic region.

Leonardo DRS successfully completes first open-water demonstration of its counter-UAS Maritime Mission Equipment Package for small uncrewed surface vessels

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) announced today that is has successfully completed its first series of open-water demonstrations of its advanced maritime Mission Equipment Package (MEP) for counterUAS (CUAS) naval fleet protection.

Lockheed marks 250th delivery of MK 48 torpedo system

Lockheed Martin has announced the delivery of its 250th MK 48 Guidance and Control (G&C) Section, a critical component of the MK 48 Advanced Capability (ADCAP) torpedo, used by the U.S. Navy and several allied submarine fleets.

Veterans

Medical records for 1 million dialysis patients breached in data hack of VA vendor

A national dialysis center that contracts with the Department of Veterans Affairs was the target of a ransomware attack breaching veterans medical records containing Social Security numbers, test results and health insurance information.