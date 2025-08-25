Headlines — August 25

News

DOD to offer new medal for personnel deployed to Southern Border

The Pentagon announced a new military decoration that will recognize service members stationed at the U.S.-Mexico border as part of the Trump administration’s effort to bolster border security.

US destroyers head toward Venezuela as Trump aims to pressure cartels

The United States is deploying three Aegis guided-missile destroyers to the waters off Venezuela as part of President Donald Trump’s effort to combat threats from Latin American drug cartels, according to a U.S. official briefed on the planning.

After chase, US Navy, Coast Guard intercept 1,296 pounds of cocaine

The U.S. military stymied a suspected drug smuggling operation Aug. 11 when it chased and disabled a vessel hauling contraband in the Eastern Pacific, according to a Navy release.

VA needs more oversight of health care options to prevent waste: Study

Veterans Affairs leaders are working with Medicare officials to cut down on duplicative billing for veterans medical services, but outside experts say fully fixing the problem will require better record-keeping and patient monitoring by both agencies.

Veterans’ voices shape report on the Afghanistan War’s lessons, impact

U.S. veterans of the war in Afghanistan are telling a commission reviewing decisions on the 20-year conflict that their experience was not only hell, but also confounding, demoralizing and at times humiliating.

Air Force

Wyoming airman accused of manslaughter after fatal shooting

A second airman in a month at a U.S. Air Force base in Wyoming stands accused of involuntary manslaughter for a shooting death.

Space Force

Space Force stands up third ‘system delta’ acquisition unit, plans to activate five more in 2025

As part of its ongoing effort to reorganize its acquisition arm, the Space Force has formed another unit under its new “system delta” (SYD) structure — with plans to stand up at least five more in the coming months.

Defense

Meet GMARS, NATO’s next big rocket artillery system

Artillery has long been called the “King of Battle” due to its ability to impact a battlefield, and it isn’t going to give up the crown to upstarts like small drones just yet. Systems like the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and the M270 have proven invaluable in conflicts from the Global War on Terror to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Now, Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall have produced and test-fired the Global Mobile Artillery Rocket System (GMARS).

Raytheon, Germany’s Diehl eye team-up on European Stinger coproduction

German weapons maker Diehl Defence and RTX’s Raytheon have taken a major step towards coproduction of parts for Stinger missiles in Europe, in order to “support increased global capacity” of the surface-to-air munition amid an urgent rush on the continent to rearm at pace.

DARPA wants to hook tomorrow’s quantum gear into today’s networks

If the Pentagon is to harness the promise of quantum-powered devices, it needs ways to connect them to today’s data networks. But networking has been the “black sheep” of quantum research, says the leader of a DARPA program that’s attempting to bridge the gaps.

Military vehicle industry keeps an eye on Army for change to electrification push

With a new administration in power that’s skeptical of many green initiatives, military vehicle makers said recently they’re keeping their ears out for any changes to the US Army’s push into hybrid vehicles and stand ready to adapt.

Globalstar pursuing defense market with secure satcom services

Satellite communications provider Globalstar is pursuing partnerships with defense contractors to establish a foothold in the military market, leveraging its low Earth orbit constellation for applications such as covert tracking and secure communications.

Veterans

New work rules could deny food stamps to thousands of veterans

After a year in the U.S. Navy, Loceny Kamara said he was discharged in 2023, because while on base he had developed mental health issues, including severe anxiety and nightmares, and had fallen into alcoholism.

VA’s tool for reducing veteran suicides: financial tips website

The Department of Veterans Affairs has launched a tool for reducing veteran suicides — a financial tips website for helping former service members pay off debts, avoid scams and better manage their money.