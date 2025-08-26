aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Special Publication

Luke AFB, ASU promote STEM

by Aerotech News
A Phoenix area student interacts with a flight simulator during the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math exposition at Luke Days 2024, March 22, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The event, dubbed STEM City, allowed local students to explore various careers, businesses, and technologies within the STEM field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright)
Phoenix area students practice collecting soil samples during the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math exposition during Luke Days 2024, March 22, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The event, dubbed STEM City, allowed local students to explore various careers, businesses, and technologies within the STEM field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright)

More Stories

Contract Briefs
 By Aerotech News
Headlines — August 27
 By Aerotech News
STEM Competitions
 By
Contract Briefs
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2025 media kit