STEM Competitions

Congressional App Challenge (ages 13-18)

https://www.congressionalappchallenge.us/students/

Winning apps may be displayed in the US Capitol Building and featured on the House of Representatives’ website, House.gov. Winning students are invited to #HouseofCode Capitol Hill Reception in Washington, D.C., get waived copyright registration application fees through the ARTS Act, and winning apps receive a press release on the Congressional App Challenge website.

Students can enter their apps through Oct. 24, 2025.

First Robotics Competition (ages vary by region)

https://www.firstinspires.org/robotics/frc

Under strict rules and limited time and resources, teams of high school students are challenged to build industrial-size robots to play a difficult field game in alliance with other teams, while also fundraising to meet their goals, designing a team “brand,” and advancing respect and appreciation for STEM within the local community.

Future City (grades 6-8 and 9-12)

https://futurecity.org/

Future City is a hands-on, cross-curricular educational program that brings STEM to life for students in grades 6 through 12. Using the Engineering Design Process (EDP) and project management skills, students showcase their solutions to a citywide sustainability issue. This year’s challenge asks students build a floating city and provide two innovative examples of how your floating city works and keeps its citizens healthy and safe.

Junior Science and Humanities Symposium (ages 14-18)

https://jshs.org/

Perform original research, present findings, and compete for scholarships, aid, and opportunities. JSHS exposes students to diversity of thought and promotes learning that can be applied to regular studies and real life. The top two finalists in each region compete in oral presentations for the chance to win scholarships ranging from $4,000-$12,000. The remaining three finalists from each region compete in the poster competition for a chance to win cash awards. In total, the National JSHS event awarded $192,000 in scholarships and $10,800 in cash awards to the national winners.

MathWorks Math Modeling Challenge (ages 16-19)

https://m3challenge.siam.org/

M3 Challenge spotlights applied mathematics as a powerful problem-solving tool. United States high school juniors and seniors are eligible, and winning teams receive scholarship prizes totaling over $100,000. Entirely internet-based, no registration or participation fees and flexible work time. The specific real-world problem that is posed each year is unknown to participants until they login during the Challenge weekend.

Registration open in November of 2025.

Microsoft Imagine Cup (age 16+)

https://imaginecup.microsoft.com/en-us

Registration will open in October 2025 for the next season of the Imagine Cup, a global technology startup competition exclusively for students. Gain access to Azure credits and the latest generative AI models in Founders Hub, receive expert mentorship, and compete for the chance to win $100,000 and an exclusive mentorship session with Microsoft Chairman and CEO, Satya Nadella. (See story on page 6)

MIT THINK Scholars Program (ages 15-18)

https://think.mit.edu/

Rather than requiring students to have completed a research project before applying, THINK caters to students who have done extensive research on the background of a potential research project and are looking for additional guidance in the early stages of their project. The program is organized by a group of undergraduates at MIT. Selected finalists have weekly mentorship meetings with THINK team members for technical guidance, helpful resources, and updates on the projects progress and are given up to $1,000 in funding for their project.

Additionally, finalists are invited to a four-day all-expenses paid trip to MIT’s campus, where they tour labs, present their research to MIT students and faculty, and hang out with members of the THINK team.

Regeneron Science Talent Search

https://www.societyforscience.org/regeneron-sts/

Each year, around 2,000 students enter the Regeneron STS, submitting original research in critically important scientific fields of study and full application for holistic review. Unique among high school competitions, the Regeneron STS focuses on identifying, inspiring, and engaging the nation’s most promising future leaders in STEM. Application Deadline is Nov. 6, 2025 at 8 p.m., EST.

Society for Science (ages 15-18)

https://www.societyforscience.org/isef/

The top winners were honored during two award ceremonies. In total, over $9 million was awarded to the finalists based on their projects’ creativity, innovation and depth of scientific inquiry. The competition featured nearly 2,000 young scientists representing 49 U.S. states and nearly 70 countries, regions and territories across the world.

Team America Rocketry Challenge

https://rocketcontest.org/

Registration for the 2026 American Rocketry Challenge is open. This STEM competition invites middle and high school students to design, build, and launch model rockets, providing hands-on experience in solving engineering problems. Registration closes on Dec. 6, 2025, 11:59 pm ETS.

USA Stockholm Junior Water Prize

(ages 14-18)

https://www.wef.org/SJWP

The competition is open to all high school students in grades 9-12 who have reached the age of 15 by Aug. 1 of the competition year and have conducted a water-science research project. State winners are sent to the in-person national competition in June. The U.S. SJWP winner receives a cash prize of $10,000, a crystal trophy, and represents the U.S. at the international competition each August at held at World Water Week in Sweden.