2025 Gathering of Eagles Tickets on Sale Now!

November 1st • Doors Open 5:00 PM

John P. Eliopulos Hellenic Center

43404 30th St W, Lancaster, CA 93536

Funded by DARPA, the United States Air Force, and NASA, the X-29 was developed by Grumman, and the two built were flown by NASA and the United States Air Force. The aerodynamic instability of the X-29’s airframe required the use of computerized fly-by-wire control. Composite materials were used to control the aeroelastic divergent twisting experienced by forward-swept wings, and to reduce weight. The aircraft first flew in 1984 and became the first forward-swept wing aircraft to break the sound barrier in level flight.

Meet key flight test pilots and engineers who took the aircraft through its paces and get an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the events that shattered the analog world and ushered in the digital age of aviation. Reception begins at 5 pm with the dinner and awards program starting at 6:45 pm.

Honorary Chairman – Ken Szalai

X-29 Program Manager and NASA Dryden Center Director

Eagles & Falcon Awardees

Steve Ishmael, NASA Research Test Pilot

Dana Purifoy, AF Test Pilot

Rogers Smith, NASA Research Test Pilot

Kurt Schroeder, Grumman Chief Test Pilot

Joe Gera, NASA Flight Test Engineer

Dave Van Hoy, AF Flight Test Engineer

The presentation will include Eagle and Falcon Award Recognition, a panel discussion with Q&A, and other awards and scholarship presentations. There will be a silent auction and printed history program.

The evening program includes dinner, silent auction, an aerospace art exhibit, the Fullerton & Knight scholarships, Eagle recognition, and a panel discussion with the X-29 Technology Demonstrator program test pilots, flight test engineers and program managers.

Enjoy an evening and a front-row seat with the people who make the magic happen in the Aerospace Valley. Support our Flight Test Museum and the Flight Test Historical Foundation’s preservation, restoration, and education efforts.

John P. Eliopulos Hellenic Center, 43404 30th St W, Lancaster, CA 93536

Business Attire

Silent Auction of Artifacts and Collectibles – Aerospace Artwork for Purchase

Proceeds go to support the Flight Test Historical Foundation’s, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, mission to support the Flight Test Museum and are tax-deductible less the $35 cost for the dinner.

Vegan meal options are available. Please indicate your meal request on your ticket purchase.

Learn more about the Flight Test Historical Foundation and the Flight Test Museum

Traveling from out of town for our event? Book your group rate for Gathering of the Eagles 2025 at the beautiful Residence Inn Lancaster, downtown on the Boulevard.

See previous story here: 2025 Gathering of Eagles