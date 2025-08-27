Headlines — August 27

News

Navy pilot rescued after ejecting from Super Hornet off Virginia coast

Search and rescue teams safely recovered a Navy pilot Wednesday off the coast of Virginia after the pilot ejected from an F/A-18E Super Hornet at 9:53 a.m. Eastern time.

Fire extinguished aboard USS New Orleans

U.S. and Japanese crews extinguished the fire aboard amphibious transport docking ship New Orleans off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, two defense officials told Military Times.

EXCLUSIVE: Wilsbach, retired Air Force general, in running to be next service chief, sources say

Recently retired Air Force Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach has emerged as a serious contender to be the next Air Force chief of staff, sources told Breaking Defense.

Lawmakers announce legislation to restore office for Afghan relocation

Lawmakers introduced new legislation Tuesday that would reinstate a previously dissolved U.S. government office that led relocation efforts for Afghan allies and refugees.

Army base sees progress holding commands accountable for heat injuries

When a soldier at a resident command in Fort Benning, Georgia, gets heatstroke, the battalion commander or unit leader can expect an email from Lt. Col. Dave DeGroot asking for details.

Air Force

USAF seeks ‘exact replica’ of Shahed drone to help develop defenses

The Air Force wants industry to make an identical copy of the Shahed-136 drone, used by Russia in relentless attacks on Ukraine, to develop and test defenses against the Iranian-designed system.

Stealth or something else? USAF wants ideas for next-gen tanker airframe.

The Air Force is conducting another round of market research for its proposed next-generation tanker, specifically asking industry for ideas on the airframe—a wide-open question with major implications for the future fleet.

Airman killed in off-base AK-47 shooting near F.E. Warren Air Force Base identified

An airman stationed at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, who died after being shot by an AK-47 fired through the wall of an off-base apartment in Wyoming, has been identified by service officials.

Clone wars: Air Force wants to study copies of Iran’s attack drones

The Air Force is on a quest for some drone clones, with a recent solicitation asking industry to replicate an Iranian aircraft that has wreaked havoc in the Russia-Ukraine war and elsewhere.

Space Force

Former Space Force Sergeant fatally shot teen in ‘vigilante violence,’ Colorado officials say

A former U.S. Space Force sergeant fatally shot a 14-year-old and injured a 13-year-old in an act of “vigilante violence,” Colorado prosecutors say.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

Defense

ARCYBER chief’s advice to industry: Make interoperable tech and start at the edge

As the Army embarks on its modernization journey inline with the service’s recent transformation initiative, its cyber leader made clear that the service is seeking interoperable, off-the-shelf capabilities from industry to replace more bespoke, rigid offerings.

Eureka Naval Craft signs MOU with Singapore shipbuilder to build AIRCAT BENGAL warships and offshore workboats

Houston-headquartered defense company Eureka Naval Craft is seeking to ramp up production of its AIRCAT BENGAL MC warship in Asia after signing an MOU with Singapore shipbuilder Strategic Marine (S) Pte Ltd.

Sikorsky lands Army contract to modernize Black Hawk helicopters to carry and launch drones

The Army has given Sikorsky a $43 million contract to modernize the service’s UH-60 Black Hawks with capabilities that will enable the helicopters to carry and launch unmanned aerial systems, the company announced Wednesday.

HII selected for US Navy training contract to enhance readiness

HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Mission Technologies division is among the companies included on a multiple award contract to provide training products and services that will enhance U.S. Navy fleet readiness.

Veterans

2nd batch of DNA results link army vet alone to daughters’ deaths at campground crime scene

Investigators have linked a second source of DNA evidence to Travis Decker in the deaths of his three daughters earlier this year.

VA processes record-breaking number of disability claims this year, with 62% approval rate

The Department of Veterans Affairs says it has processed more disability claims this fiscal year than last, exceeding 2024’s record-breaking amount by nearly 6,600.