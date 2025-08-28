Edwards AFB Flight Test Historical Foundation and Air Force Research Lab help schools with STEM grants

Aerospace Valley, Calif., — In partnership with the STEM Education team at the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Rocket Lab at Edwards Air Force Base, the Flight Test Historical Foundation is proud to announce the successful distribution of the ENSPIRE program grants awarded for the 2025 academic year.

The ENSPIRE program addresses a critical national need. According to the National Center for Engineering and the Economy, the United States graduates the lowest percentage of engineering degree holders of any industrialized nation, far below that of Japan, China, and Canada. Since 2016, the Department of the Air Force has funded local AF entities to help K-12 schools near Air Force and Space Force Bases implement advanced educational practices and technologies in STEM disciplines with the aim of supporting Air and Space Force critical technologies and workforces.

A key focus of the program is expanding STEM education opportunities to students across various backgrounds. Applicants must include metrics describing the targeted student population and how this population will be impacted by the proposed project. Additionally, all projects must employ active learning strategies, which educational research has shown to be effective at improving learning outcomes and self-efficacy in STEM disciplines.

The grants provide funding at two levels: School Level Projects ($10,000) and Teacher Level Projects ($5,000). These grants support innovative educational experiences ranging from one-time programs to weekly engagements and week-long immersive experiences.

“We are grateful to the STEM team at AFRL for their partnership and securing the funding for these grants to benefit our local students,” said Lisa Sheldon Brown, Executive Director of Education for the Flight Test Historical Foundation. “By connecting students to the rich aerospace history and cutting-edge technology developed by the AFRL, we’re helping to build the STEM workforce of tomorrow while addressing critical educational needs today.”

Successful projects highlight innovation in STEM education

Th3 2024-2025 school year’s grant cycle awarded over $53,000 in early January to fund innovative STEM education projects across multiple schools. These funded projects demonstrated excellence in the four key areas required by the program:

Introduction to Air and Space Force careers, exploration of Air and Space Force critical technologies, Reaching a broad range of student populations, and implementation of active, hands-on educational experiences

School-level projects ($10,000):

Solar Falcon Race Team at Palmdale High School, led by Science Teacher Matt Hinzie, this hands-on engineering project challenges students to design, build, and race a solar-powered electric car. Students apply principles from multiple STEM disciplines as they work through research, design, construction, testing, and competition phases. The project incorporates Air Force critical technologies related to renewable energy, aerodynamics, and advanced manufacturing techniques including custom metal fabrication and composite materials.

How do we manage space? At Tumbleweed Dual Immersion Elementary School, led by teacher Misti Larrick, this elementary-level project introduces young students to space management concepts through two interactive modules. Using Ozobots and Sphero robots, students learn about orbital mechanics, satellite operations, and Earth observation from space. The first module focuses on gravity, forces, and commanding satellites, while the second explores how weather satellites help monitor Earth’s environment.

Glider Flight at Cabrillo High School & Engineering Design Pathway, led by Science and Engineering teacher Kenneth Fisher, this innovative project exposes students to STEM opportunities through flight test engineering concepts. Students learn flight theory, develop test plans, collect and analyze flight data, and even participate in actual glider flights.



“Soaring” above the clouds at Fulton & Alsbury Academy, led by science teacher Michelle Reynolds, this creative project engages students in creating scaled models of historic aerospace and aviation achievements for display at the Antelope Valley Christmas Parade. Students research significant aircraft and spacecraft from the past 75 years, learn about Air Force critical technologies used in each project, and apply math and engineering skills to build large-scale flying models. Each team researches different aerospace milestones.

Teacher-level projects ($2,500 – $5,000):

Astronomy Space Camp at Tehachapi High School, led by science teacher Robert Lang, this immersive program takes students from a rural community on a daylong educational trip to the California Science Center and Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. Students interact with Air Force aerospace engineers, explore a decommissioned space shuttle, shuttle, experience flight simulators, and view the IMAX film “Deep Sky” about the James Webb Space Telescope. The project connects students in a remote area with space technology professionals and resources unavailable in their community, aligning with NGSS standards while introducing them to potential Space Force and Air Force careers.

Systems Integration — Vacuum Forming at Lancaster High School, led by engineering teacher Eryk Frias, this manufacturing project engages students in designing, building, and testing a vacuum forming machine through a collaborative systems integration approach. Students work in specialized teams focusing on different aspects of the machine—mechanical design, electronics, control systems, and materials—mirroring how aerospace manufacturing teams operate. The project incorporates multiple Air Force critical technologies including advanced materials, additive manufacturing, automated control systems, and rapid prototyping techniques. Students gain practical engineering experience while creating a functional machine that will be used to produce molds for composite fabrication.

Bringing Engineering to Life at Knight Preparatory Academy, led by science and engineering teacher James Stockdale, this innovative project engages 8th-grade pre-engineering students in building fully functional Fender Stratocaster-style guitars as a vehicle for teaching engineering concepts. Students design custom guitar bodies using modeling software, create toolpaths for CNC routers, select appropriate materials based on strength and weight specifications, learn finishing and painting techniques, and master soldering for electronics assembly. The project incorporates Air Force critical technologies related to advanced materials, fabrication, and finishing processes like those used in aircraft production.

Pollution Solution at Fulton & Alsbury Academy, led by STEM teacher Aneek daGama, this comprehensive environmental science project builds on students’ work with NASA PACE-PAX to understand air and sea monitoring. Students build weather stations to track temperature changes, conduct experiments to test air quality, and learn to identify pollutants in water sources. The project includes a simulation of a water crisis where students take on different community roles to investigate contamination sources. Students also build underwater robots to collect samples from simulated polluted water sources.

5th grade Space Technology Exploration at The Palmdale Aerospace Academy, led by teacher Autaumn Deland. The 5th graders received a generous grant from the Air Force Research Laboratory for a special STEM aerospace project. Students visited JPL and spoke with engineers about their careers, then came back and built their own solar powered rovers.