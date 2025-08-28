From TK to seniors, TPAA is all about STEAM

Children are very curious about the world, and an interest in science comes naturally. But somewhere at the beginning of middle school, that curiosity turns away from science, especially for girls. One school thinks they have the key to maintaining science and mathematics interest and participation—start early.

Patrick Brophy, the director of STEAM and robotics at The Palmdale Aerospace Academy in Palmdale, Calif., is tasked with integrating science, technology, electronics, art and mathematics (STEAM) from transitional kindergarten through 12-year, especially across grade levels. Also, a goal is to make the robotics program more robust.

“We’ve had robotics teams here since the beginning, but now we have the FIRST Robotics Competition level (ages 14-18), FIRST Tech Challenge (ages 12-18) and FIRST Lego League (ages 4-16). We’re making sure this year to expand our elementary school so that the goal is every student in every grade level can participate on a robotics team,” said Brophy.

The school’s Harry Potter-themed team Griffingear competes at the local regional Aerospace Valley regional, but they’re a year-round team and travel all over California.

Some of the robotics teams took a hit during COVID, so TPAA hosted the FTC league tournament here, so Antelope Valley teams don’t have to travel.

That sparked the growth and return of multiple teams at a few different schools like Palmdale High, Highland and Lancaster Schools, according to Brophy. “This next year, we’re adding teams for middle school and elementary teachers. A lot of them.”

The younger students have been doing after-school Lego programs last year and got to play with the Lego Spike prime kits. “Now the kids are eager, and the teachers are eager also to kickstart some teams here so they can go to competitions. We’re hoping through some partnerships in the area that the tournament will be hosted somewhere in the Antelope Valley this year,” said Brophy.

“The robotics experience is a great way to get that teamwork going, for the students to apply their STEAM skills, and cooperate with each other in teambuilding. That’s kind of a critical part to enhance the learning that is happening in the classroom.”

Some of the bigger teams have many roles for students to play, including some not too tech-like. “They’re almost like a little company and where some people are building a robot here, we’ve some other people doing the business side of this looking at sponsorships, grants and reaching out to the community for support,” he said.

And student artists are needed to design buttons, banners, posters, and to give robots that colorful theatricality when they compete.

“STEAM encourages a lot of project-based learning or hands-on learning in education. Maybe it’s like just doing a fun project for kids to think creatively and come up with their own solutions. I think there’s a lot of connection to employment opportunities in the future, especially out here in Aerospace Valley. The tech world is where a lot of high-paying jobs are and getting kids engaged in that and showing the options available can spark interest in something that’s going to give them a good future,” Brophy said.

Other programs are aerospace engineering classes for the high school and a drone class.

“I’m proud of what we’re doing here. I think we’re growing, and we have a lot of dedicated educators, parents, administrative staff, and our school board who want to make it happen.