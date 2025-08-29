Headlines — August 29

News

US Navy sailor convicted for selling military secrets to China

An active-duty U.S. Navy sailor was convicted of espionage by a federal jury on Wednesday, according to a Department of Justice press release.

Four soldiers charged with sexual assault in JBLM barracks

Four soldiers are accused of sexually assaulting a victim in a barracks building at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, the Army confirmed.

B-1 bombers, NATO fighters fly over Latvia to show unified force

A pair of deployed B-1B Lancer bombers conducted a flyover of the capital city of Latvia alongside NATO allies in a show of force on Tuesday.

Space Force seeks ‘talent scout’ assistance from Washington Nationals

While all the military services are experiencing a boom in recruiting dating back to the end of last year, arguably none are doing as well as the U.S. Space Force.

DOD civilians await decision on commissary shopping privileges

Despite the rumors, Defense Department officials haven’t yet made a decision on whether to expand shopping privileges at their discount grocery stores to all DOD civilians.

Air Force

Air Force’s 500th F-35 now on duty with Florida Air Guard

The 500th F-35A built for the U.S. Air Force is on duty with the Florida Air National Guard, the service and contractor Lockheed Martin confirmed Aug. 21.

Allvin’s surprise exit signals pivot for Air Force, not Hegseth pressure: sources

Air Force Chief Gen. David Allvin’s abrupt retirement wasn’t driven by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, but by growing frustration with the service’s priorities, according to multiple people familiar with the decision.

NORAD F-16s intercept Russian spy plane near Alaska

U.S. Air Force F-16s intercepted a Russian spy plane operating off the coast of Alaska, North American Aerospace Defense Command said in a statement late Aug. 20.

Airman ID’d as victim in AK-47 shooting near Wyoming base

An airman has been arrested by police in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of another airman, the Air Force said Tuesday.

Air Force reports airman’s death in Japanese resort town

An airman with the 374th Airlift Wing was found dead Wednesday in Shimoda, a resort town about 2 1/2 hours south of this airlift hub in western Tokyo.



Space Force

Space Guard proponents hope for last-minute Trump intervention

National Guard officials have yet to give up hope for a last-minute intervention by President Donald Trump to reverse the Department of the Air Force’s (DAF) plan to begin transferring Air National Guard members with space specialities to the Space Force as full-time Guardians on Oct. 1.

Space Force keeps up aggressive expansion of new acquisition units

The Space Force recently stood up a new kind of acquisition unit to oversee how the service rolls out new equipment for a slew of missions related to how the military gathers information in and communicates from orbit—and it has plans to double its number of such units in the next six weeks.

Defense

Saudi Arabia’s SAMI joins forces with US-based Amentum to maintain, upgrade combat vehicles

Saudi Arabia’s defense conglomerate Saudi Arabian Military Industries, known as SAMI, has joined forces with US-based firm Amentum, which specialized in maintenance, repair, overhaul and upgrade (MROU) to support Riyadh’s combat land vehicles.

BAE Systems to deliver advanced stealth missile sensors for Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile

BAE Systems received a contract from Lockheed Martin in December 2024 for additional radio-frequency (RF) sensors that provide critical guidance capabilities for the stealthy Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM).

New Zealand military to get MH-60R naval helicopters, Airbus A321XLR transport aircraft

New Zealand has selected the Lockheed Martin MH-60R Seahawk and the Airbus A321XLR as its future naval helicopter and transport aircraft respectively, the New Zealand Defence Force announced today.

Zelim Signs CRADA with US Navy to Trial Maritime AI Detection System ZOE at Bluetide 2025

Zelim, a leader in AI-driven maritime safety and security systems, has signed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Navy’s Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC), Division Newport to trial ZOE for the detection of uncrewed surface vessels (USVs).

Veterans

VA cancels plans for employee satisfaction survey this year

Veterans Affairs leaders will not conduct their annual employee surveys this year, stating that they are confident that the majority of the workforce is happy with the direction of the department.