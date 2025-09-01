Headlines — September 1

News

Phelan establishes new Naval Rapid Capabilities Office

The civilian head of the U.S. Navy announced the service will consolidate several wings and create a new office focused on development and problem-solving.

US Navy chief information officer announces retirement

The head of the U.S. Navy’s cybersecurity and information hub will leave her post after nearly two years in the position.

Fort Stewart captain pleads guilty to stealing, selling equipment

A 32-year-old Army captain is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty Thursday to selling stolen items from Fort Stewart, Georgia, including generators, welders and a tractor.

Air National Guard tests F-15 fighter against helicopters

Two helicopters faced off against an F-15D Eagle fighter aircraft above water in an unprecedented combat defense test conducted by the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve and U.S. Navy.

VA mental health providers say they are under pressure to limit care

It was a Friday last November when Robert H. got the news: He would no longer be able to see his VA therapist.

Air Force

The Army created a new award for top soldiers. An Air Force member just pinned it on.

The Army introduced the Master Combat Infantryman Badge earlier this year to recognize some of its most accomplished and dedicated soldiers.

Dramatic F-35 crash at Alaskan Air Base caused by iced-up landing gear

Ice buildup in the landing gear of a U.S. Air Force F-35A due to hydraulic fluid contaminated by water was the root cause of a crash at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska in January, according to a recently released report on the mishap.

Air Force working on major renovations to run-down dorms on Guam

Andersen Air Force Base on Guam will make major renovations to some of its dilapidated dorms for the first time since 1999 after a government watchdog group and Navy officials criticized them for having “clearly unacceptable living conditions.”

Defense

Vigor Marine Group, Samsung Heavy Industries announce strategic partnership

Vigor Marine Group (VMG), a leading, innovative U.S. provider of maintenance, modernization, and marine services, today announced a strategic partnership with Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI), one of the world’s largest and most technologically advanced shipbuilders.

Trump administration considers stake in defence firms like Lockheed Martin

The administration of United States President Donald Trump is considering taking a stake in domestic defence contractors, including the aerospace company Lockheed Martin.

RTX’s Raytheon successfully demonstrates advanced tracking capabilities of AN/SPY-6(V)4 radar

In partnership with the U.S. Navy, Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has successfully completed its first live test of the AN/SPY-6(V)4 radar in a maritime environment. The milestone was achieved during recent testing at the Advanced Radar Detection Laboratory located at the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Hawaii.

Veterans

Trump claims big jump in VA trust scores, but data shows modest gains

President Donald Trump this week claimed that trust scores for patients in the Veterans Affairs health care system have risen dramatically since he returned to office in January, but department data doesn’t back up his claim.

Bill would let military retirees and fully disabled veterans keep contributing to military retirement accounts

Service members retiring from the military will for the first time be allowed to keep contributing to their military-sponsored retirement accounts — known as Thrift Savings Plans — under legislation introduced by Rep. Jen Kiggans, R-Va., a former Navy pilot.