Headlines — September 3

DHS contacted Naval Station Great Lakes for ICE support, official says

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security recently contacted an Illinois naval base for assistance with future missions, Navy officials confirmed.

USAF hopeful second B-21 Raider stealth bomber will fly before year end

The U.S. Air Force is hoping to see a second pre-production B-21 Raider stealth bomber take to the skies before the end of the year. The service also says it has conducted four more flight tests of the AGM-181A Long-Range Standoff (LRSO) cruise missile, which will be a key nuclear weapon for the B-21, so far this year.

General Atomics’ collaborative combat aircraft notches first flight

General Atomics’ collaborative combat aircraft began flight testing with the Air Force today, the service announced.

Prosecutors fail to indict Air Force vet who threw sandwich at feds

Federal prosecutors have failed to obtain a felony indictment against a U.S. Air Force veteran who was seen on camera hurling a sandwich at a federal law enforcement official in the nation’s capital, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

Tricare to end coverage of weight-loss meds for some military retirees

Just a few days before coverage for weight-loss drugs is set to end for Tricare for Life beneficiaries, advocates are calling on the Defense Health Agency and lawmakers to halt those plans.

Air Force

Engine stall led to F-16 crash in Korea last year

When an F-16 fighter jet crashed into the Yellow Sea off the coast of South Korea on Jan. 31, 2024, it was because of a hardware failure that stalled the engine, which the pilot could not get started again despite multiple attempts, according to an investigation report released Aug. 22.

How Transcom brought elements of tactical surprise and other support to Operation Midnight Hammer

U.S. Transportation Command helped to misdirect enemies during the American military’s strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities in late June, according to senior officials familiar with the tactical deception plans behind Operation Midnight Hammer.

New B-52 radar, second B-21 both entering flight testing ‘soon’

The B-52‘s new radar will soon enter flight testing and is “turning a corner” after a cost overrun triggered a notification to Congress and program review earlier this year, a top general said Aug. 27.

F-35 pilot was on phone for nearly an hour with engineers before ejection and fiery crash

An Air Force F-35 pilot was on the phone midair with Lockheed Martin engineers for nearly an hour attempting to resolve a landing gear issue before ultimately having to eject from the jet, according to a newly released accident investigation report.

Air Force to provide funeral honors to Ashli Babbitt

The U.S. Air Force will provide Jan. 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt with military funeral honors, reversing a Biden-era decision that denied her family’s request, according to a legal group that has represented her family.



Defense

Hanwha to invest $5B to improve infrastructure at Philadelphia shipyard

South Korea’s Hanwha Group announced a $5 billion plan to build additional infrastructure at Hanwha Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia as part of South Korea’s commitment to boost US shipbuilding capability.

New rifles chambered in 6.5mm Creedmoor heading to US Special Operations Armories

U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) recently awarded a contract for new rifles chambered to fire the 6.5mm Creedmoor round to Lewis Machine & Tool (LMT). The Mid-Range Gas Gun-Assault (MRGG-A) rifles will give special operators greater reach, as well as improved accuracy and terminal performance against targets at those longer ranges.

China may unveil enhanced ‘Guam Killer’ ballistic missile during military parade

China is set to unveil a new variant of its Dong Feng-26 intermediate-range ballistic missile, dubbed the “Guam Killer” for its capacity to reach that strategic American territory, according to defense media reports.

China has modified these trucks as HIMARS lookalikes

Examples of a new Chinese vehicle, designed to mimic the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), have appeared, soon after the first examples of the U.S.-made system were delivered to Taiwan.

New class of Saudi THAAD operators graduates at Fort Bliss amid US push to replenish arsenal

Saudi Arabia is expanding its missile defense capabilities with new training on a U.S.-made system, even as Washington works to replenish its own depleted stockpiles.

Veterans

Veteran stole $244K in disability, then faked drowning death in Maine, feds say

A Maine man accused of stealing more than $244,000 in disability benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs faked his drowning death after authorities confronted him about the fraud, according to federal officials and court filings.