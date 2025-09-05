Headlines — September 5

News

Experts: Government stake in defense firms could harm industry

Defense industry experts are warning that a potential government stake in major firms such as Lockheed Martin or Boeing could stifle innovation, create conflicts of interest, and lead to more contract award protests, following comments from a top administration official considering the move.

Mystery surrounds $1.2B Army contract to build detention tent camp

When President Donald Trump’s administration last month awarded a contract worth up to $1.2 billion to build and operate what it says will become the nation’s largest immigration detention complex, it didn’t turn to a large government contractor or even a firm that specializes in private prisons.

Carrier qualifications axed from graduation requirements for new Navy fighter pilots

Individuals training to become U.S. Navy tactical jet pilots are no longer required to take off and land from aircraft carriers before being winged as Naval Aviators. This is a huge change in training requirements and has important ramifications for the service’s plans to replace its current carrier-capable T-45 Goshawk jet trainers.



Scammers present ‘persistent threat’ to troops, veterans, expert warns

When it comes to financial matters, retired Navy Rear Adm. Brian E. Luther is more savvy than many people.

Navy ends carrier landings as a requirement to earn ‘Wings of Gold’

Naval aviators believe they are the best pilots on earth — just ask them — and the primary reason they cite is hard to argue with: they land on aircraft carriers. Whether in calm seas and sunshine or on a deck pitching in a storm at night, the skill to make a carrier landing, or trap, is at the heart of Naval aviation.

Air Force

First flight tests begin for Air Force’s drone wingmen

The Air Force announced Thursday one of its prototype collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) — the General Atomics-made YFQ-42A — has taken its first flight.

These are the funeral honors the Air Force says it will extend to Ashli Babbitt

The Air Force will extend military funeral honors to Ashli Babbitt, the Air Force veteran shot and killed by a security officer as she climbed through a broken window during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

New Sentinel ICBM silos, B-21’s next milestone flight on USAF radar

An Air Force official charged with oversight of the service’s nuclear weapons predicts that a plan to dig hundreds of new silos for the Sentinel ICBM program will save time and money, but cautioned that the new facilities may not all fit on existing federal lands.

Air Force officials say they’re poised to solve the longstanding ‘Valley of Death’

The Air Force is finally poised to deal with the “Valley of Death” problem—the gulf between the invention of an innovative new technology and its deployment at scale to warfighters— leaders of the department’s science and technology enterprise told defense industry executives Aug 27.

Air Force Academy cancels lecture after discovering speaker disparaged Trump

Air Force Academy officials have canceled an upcoming annual lecture after discovering the speaker’s online history of disparaging President Donald Trump, prompting serious concern from the donor who supports the series.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

Space Force

Geost to supply two optical payloads for US Space Force geostationary missions

Rocket Lab’s newly acquired subsidiary Geost has secured an expansion of a U.S. Space Force contract to produce two optical payloads for missions in geostationary orbit.

Defense

Here’s who will put electronics aboard Poland’s F-16V fleet

New details have emerged about what equipment will go aboard Poland’s F-16 Viper upgrades, with L3Harris Technologies, RTX and Israeli firm Elbit all taking a role in modernizing the Lockheed Martin-made jets.

National security leaders underscore need to move at the speed of technology

SENEDIA, the Alliance for Defense Tech, Talent, and Innovation, yesterday concluded Defense Innovation Days, a signature national event that attracted nearly 400 of the most important decisionmakers and innovators in the defense industry.

South Korea pumps new energy into US shipbuilding efforts

Two South Korean shipbuilding titans are throwing their weight into new efforts to revitalize U.S. shipbuilding, with two impactful business decisions announced this week.

Veterans

Army veteran accused of falsely claiming military injuries for benefits and faking his own death

An Army veteran from Maine accused of faking his own death after falsely claiming he was wheelchair bound to collect $245,000 in veterans benefits was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service.