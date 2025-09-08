Headlines — September 8

News

Military lawyers authorized to serve as temporary immigration judges

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has approved sending up to 600 military lawyers to the Justice Department to serve as temporary immigration judges, according to a memo reviewed by The Associated Press.

Trump to announce Space Command is moving from Colorado to Alabama

President Donald Trump’s administration will announce on Tuesday that U.S. Space Command will be located in Alabama, reversing a Biden-era decision to keep it at its temporary headquarters in Colorado, according to two people familiar with the announcement.

Carrier landings no longer required for Navy pilots’ Wings of Gold

U.S. Navy pilots in training no longer have to complete a requirement previously considered integral for flight school success.

Coast Guard to get first MQ-9 drones

The Coast Guard is getting its first MQ-9 drones to help counter human trafficking, assist with drug interdictions and improve search-and-rescue missions, an addition that current and former officials are heralding as a game-changer in the fight against smuggling.

Army axes promotion boards that weighed opinions of peers, subordinates for commanders

An Army program that used peer and subordinate feedback to select leaders for command is being discontinued.

Air Force

Top USAF General in Pacific ‘not deterred’ by drones, missiles to be showcased at huge Chinese parade

The U.S. Air Force’s top officer in the Pacific says a key takeaway from China’s huge military parade tomorrow will be that “we are not deterred.” Several new Chinese air combat drones and air and missile defense systems, as well as a host of other advanced capabilities, will be showcased at the event in Beijing, as TWZ has been reporting on already.

Allvin’s departure could spell end of major ‘re-optimization’ initiatives

Among the 14 general officers who were dismissed or have announced early retirement since President Donald Trump took office in January, two appear likely to have long-term institutional impact for the Air Force: the departures of Vice Chief of Staff Gen. James Slife in February and the impending retirement of Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin this fall.

Can the US Navy’s E-2D Hawkeye substitute for the canceled Air Force E-7A Wedgetail?

The U.S. Air Force’s E-7A Wedgetail Airborne and Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft was canceled by the Trump Administration in the summer of 2025, although Congress is moving to block such a decision and enacting legislation to prevent the movement of funds out of the E-7A program.

Police say Chinese tourist trespassed into Air Force base on Okinawa

A Chinese man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly walking onto a U.S. Air Force base on Okinawa, local police said.

Space Force

Space Force goes commercial for space domain awareness

The Space Force has been working closely with private investment firms to get a leg up on emerging technologies. The result is a “pool” of companies with products the service wants, a senior defense official says.

Defense

Lockheed industry team to prototype integrated data layer for Army NGC2

The Army has awarded an industry team from Lockheed Martin a $26 million Other Transaction Authority (OTA) to provide an integrated data layer as part of the service’s Next Generation Command and Control initiative, according an Army announcement today.

Investors are waking up to the defense sector

For too long, there has been a limited investment base in publicly traded defense stocks — even as the benchmark SPADE Defense Index produced a 15-year return of nearly 17% annually.

Israeli firms say they will participate in DSEI, despite ban on officials

Israel’s three largest defense companies said they plan to still attend the British Defence Exhibition & Trade Show (DSEI), despite a decision by the British government to not invite an Israeli government delegation in protest of the Gaza conflict.