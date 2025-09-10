Headlines — September 10

News

US Army awards Lockheed record $9.8B missile contract

The U.S. Army awarded Lockheed Martin a $9.8 billion multiyear contract to produce nearly 2,000 of the most advanced variant of the Patriot air and missile defense missile, the service announced in a Wednesday joint signing ceremony at Lockheed’s Grand Prairie, Texas, facility.

Rubio says US military strikes on drug smugglers ‘will happen again’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday justified the lethal military strike that his administration said was carried out a day earlier against a Venezuelan gang as a necessary effort by the United States to send an unmistakable message to Latin American cartels.

Pentagon cuts back F-35 upgrades to slow schedule slips: Auditors

The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program is scaling back its ambitions for a slate of upgrades called Block 4, the Government Accountability Office said Wednesday, as the aircraft struggles with production delays, cost overruns and supply chain snarls.

Trump suggests National Guard could go into New Orleans

President Donald Trump suggested Wednesday that New Orleans could be his next target for deploying the National Guard to fight crime, potentially expanding the number of cities around the nation where he may send federal law enforcement.

That’s not a real soldier: Campaign warns troops, families of AI scams

Consumer advocates are enlisting military families in the war against AI-aided scams.

Air Force

PACAF commander: Air Force needs to ‘improve,’ staff up C2 capabilities

The Air Force needs to invest more in command and control to manage forces in battle if it wants to stay ahead of adversaries, especially China in the Indo-Pacific, a top Air Force official said Tuesday

New Air Force strategy looks to increase adoption of commercial networking tech

The Department of the Air Force’s chief information office is looking to integrate more commercial capabilities as it works to modernize and secure the department’s IT networks, according to a new strategy released Wednesday.

Air Force takes first Minuteman III silo offline, in milestone towards Sentinel

In a milestone towards the modernization of America’s nuclear triad, the US Air Force has officially taken its first Minuteman III missile silo “offline,” Breaking Defense has learned.

Defense

At first MSPO appearance, Embraer offers Poland KC-390 both as transport and tanker

Embraer is showing off its KC-390 Millennium multi-mission aircraft in the Brazilian company’s debut at MSPO in Poland, in hopes to draw Warsaw closer to a longstanding pitch.

Philippine Navy taps US foreign military sales for small boat maintenance

Washington is supporting the Philippine Navy in procuring equipment via foreign military sales in an effort to bolster Manila’s capability to maintain its small boat fleet, according to new documents.

Lockheed ‘still committed’ to selling Black Hawks to Poland, despite Warsaw’s withdrawal

Lockheed Martin remains determined to secure a sale of S-70i Black Hawk helicopters to Poland, months after Warsaw decided to cancel a 32 unit acquisition of the utility aircraft after re-examining procurement priorities.

Telesat to offer blocks of satellite bandwidth to DOD for Golden Dome

As the space industry watches what analysts describe as a “gold rush” around the Pentagon’s projected $175 billion Golden Dome missile defense program, Canadian satellite operator Telesat is spelling out how it intends to compete for a role in the program.

At MSPO, Poland’s WB Group rolls out new Stormrider USV, built on lessons from Ukraine

Poland’s WB Group this week rolled out its Stormrider unmanned surface vessel, which it describes as an “unmanned reconnaissance-attack vessel” developed from the lessons learned from the Ukraine war.