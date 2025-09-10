New command chief emphasizes readiness, people, at Edwards

For Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Skarloken, stepping into the role of Command Chief Master Sergeant of the 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., is both a new challenge and a unique opportunity.

With more than 25 years in the Air Force, much of it spent in Security Forces, the chief brings with him a leadership philosophy shaped by deployments, remote assignments, and a deep appreciation for resiliency.

“In Security Forces, you’re leading Airmen very early in your career,” he explained. “You deal with long shifts, difficult missions, and a lot of young troops facing challenges. That shaped my leadership style and taught me the importance of resilience.”

Now, as the senior enlisted leader at Edwards, the chief said his priorities center on two core themes: readiness and valuing people.

While Air Force Materiel Command is not heavily deployable compared to other major commands, he believes readiness still plays a crucial role.

“Readiness means being prepared for anything — whether it’s a natural disaster, an illness or a personal crisis,” he said. “It’s about having a strong social network, financial stability, physical fitness and mental resiliency so our Airmen and families can weather whatever comes their way.”

Equally important, he stressed, is ensuring the people behind the mission are supported.

“We test the newest aerospace systems and technologies here, but none of it happens without the Airmen, civilians, and contractors,” Skarloken said. “Taking care of them first ensures the mission gets done in the best and safest way possible.”

Life at Edwards, he admitted, presents its own challenges.

“This is a remote base. You have to drive 30 to 50 minutes just to get to the nearest Walmart,” he said with a laugh. “But the goal isn’t what I think makes the base better — it’s about asking our Airmen, our families and our civilians what they need to improve quality of life.”

The chief is no stranger to remote and isolated duty. From Minot and Grand Forks in North Dakota to a year-long assignment in Greenland, he’s learned that the strength of a base community depends on its people.

“It sounds cliché, but it’s always about the people in your organization. When families connect, when squadrons support each other, those bonds carry you through the toughest times,” he said.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

That sense of connectedness extends to Edwards’ relationship with the surrounding communities.

“We rely heavily on our community partners,” he said. “Many of our military families live in those towns, and in times of crisis, we need each other. That’s why we exercise and train together — so we’re ready to respond as one team.”

Recently returning from a deployment under the Air Force’s new expeditionary air base concept, the chief said the value of knowing your team’s strengths and weaknesses cannot be overstated.

“When you deploy with people you know and train with, you don’t waste time figuring each other out while the mission is underway. You already know strengths and weaknesses of the team so you can hit the ground running.”

Off duty, the chief and his family are looking forward to exploring Southern California. A Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Braves fan, he says sports and travel are favorite pastimes, along with visiting zoos — a family tradition that started when he and his wife, Mandy, were married at the Reid Park Zoo in Tucson.

Family remains central to his journey. His daughter, Aneidra, a high school junior, and his son, Magnus, a fifth grader, are both adjusting to new schools on base. Between them, they’ve moved numerous times, a reminder of the sacrifices military families make.

As he looks ahead, the chief remains committed to serving.

“This mission is unlike anything I’ve seen in my career. There’s just a breadth of experience you will get at a base like this, a unique opportunity that you’re never going to get at any other location.

“Edwards is a unique place, and I’m excited to learn, to serve, and to take care of our people,” Skarloken said. “We’re excited to be here and happy to be part of the team.”