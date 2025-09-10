US Space Force launches eighth X-37B mission

The U.S. Space Force, in partnership with SpaceX, successfully launched the eighth mission of the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle (OTV-8) on a Falcon 9 rocket at 11:50 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Aug. 21, 2025, from Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex 39A.

The SpaceX rocket carried the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle into orbit, marking the eighth space flight for the X-37B program.

“As we continue to set the pace for space, I am incredibly proud of our team’s professionalism and persistence supporting this launch,” said Space Launch Delta 45 Commander Col. Brian Chatman. “X-37B continues to prove itself as a premier testing platform aiding in experiments to better understand our future in space. These experiments, X-37B itself, and Space Launch Delta 45’s ability to perform fast, flexible launches all play crucial roles in bolstering our resilience and enhancing our ability to swiftly adapt to the challenges in space of today and tomorrow,” Chatman added.

Built by Boeing, the X-37B is a dynamic and responsive spacecraft responsible for conducting a range of tests and experiments that expedite the development of critical next-generation technologies and operational concepts for reusable space capabilities.

“Our role is to make sure the spaceplane is the most reliable testbed it can be,” said Michelle Parker, vice president of Boeing Space Mission Systems. “None of this happens without teamwork. Launch is the starting line for this mission, but the work that follows — the quiet, methodical work on orbit, analysis and eventual return is where progress is earned.”