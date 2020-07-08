CTMC target practice

(Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)
A U.S. Air Force Airman fires a weapon during training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 25, 2020. CTMC is a course giving Airmen training on skills valuable to the successful execution of their mission downrange.
A U.S. Air Force Airman fires a weapon during training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 25, 2020. CTMC is a course giving Airmen training on skills valuable to the successful execution of their mission downrange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)
U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the Combat Team Member Course fire weapons during training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 25, 2020. CTMC is a training course for combat search and rescue Airmen to train a variety of skills including shooting, diving and parachuting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)
U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the Combat Team Member Course recieve instruction during training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 25, 2020. CTMC is a training course for combat search and rescue Airmen to train a variety of skills including shooting, diving and parachuting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)
A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the Combat Team Member Course receives instruction during training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 26, 2020. CTMC gives combat search and rescue Airmen the opportunity to train on a wide variety of skills over a two month period. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)
A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the Combat Team Member Course receives instruction during training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 26, 2020. CTMC gives combat search and rescue Airmen the opportunity to train on a wide variety of skills over a two month period. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)