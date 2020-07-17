Air ForceLocalNews Flight line Friday: BRRRT edition July 17, 2020 0 15 Share Facebook Linkedin Email (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens) Advertisement A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II sits on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 10. 2020. The 30 mm GAU-8/A seven-barrel Gatling gun is the primary armament of the A-10. A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II sits on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 10. 2020. The 30 mm GAU-8/A seven-barrel Gatling gun is the primary armament of the A-10. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens) A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II sits on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 10. 2020. The 30 mm GAU-8/A seven-barrel Gatling gun is the primary armament of the A-10. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens) A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II sits on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 10. 2020. The 30 mm GAU-8/A seven-barrel Gatling gun is the primary armament of the A-10. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens) Advertisement