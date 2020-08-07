AF improves assignment process for co-parents, considers custody agreements

Advertisement

The Department of the Air Force recently announced great news for parents — the ability to defer an assignment or be stationed near their children with a court-ordered child custody decree.

Assignment authorities will now be able to consider requests for an assignment or deferment to a location near their children, even if the co-parents are not married.

“We recognize family dynamics don’t always look the same and there is not a one-size-fits-all solution to managing people’s careers and assignments,” said Lt. Gen. Brian T. Kelly, deputy chief of staff for Manpower, Personnel and Services. “We ask our people to move frequently and we know that can cause additional stress and sacrifices for their families. This change gives us the flexibility needed to better take care of them.”

Service members are still required to fill valid manning requirements, perform the duties in which they are trained, and meet all PCS eligibility requirements without waivers.

“This is one we’ve been working on for a while, and I’m glad we could get it across the finish line,” said Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright. “You know, this Air Force life is a family business. As such, we owe it to our teammates to make sure they have every opportunity to keep their family together whenever possible.”

Service members who are named as a parent, either biological or adopted, and have a court-ordered child custody agreement are eligible to apply. Assignment matches will be made when possible, and must meet the best needs of the Department of the Air Force.

Criteria for court-ordered child custody assignments and deferments vary, so consult the new Air Force Guidance Memorandum AFI 36-2110 for details.

In order to apply, Airmen can submit their application through myPers beginning Aug.17. Instructions are outlined in the PSD Guide, Voluntary Assignments: CCCA/CCCD.