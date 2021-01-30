Air ForceLocalNews USS Ralph Johnson conducts bridge operations January 30, 2021 0 27 Share Facebook Linkedin Email Advertisement Lt. j.g. Valerie Sandoval (left), from Walnut Creek, Calif., and Lt. j.g. Casey Razec (center), from Gaithersburg, Md., check for surface contacts from the bridge of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) while Ensign Gunnar Johnson (right), from Sahuarita, Ariz., monitors a radar screen. Ralph Johnson is underway in the Third Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier) Advertisement