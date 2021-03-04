Arizona Guard, Gila River Indian Community partner for mass COVID-19 vaccination event

Advertisement

The Arizona National Guard partnered with the Gila River Indian Community and several community organizations during a large-scale, drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination event at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Phoenix on Feb. 20.

During the event, more than 600 tribal members were vaccinated, providing much needed relief to the community.

“This disease has no border. It comes for any race, color or religion,” said Gila River Indian Community Lt. Gov. Monica Antone. “So to see the response of a COVID-19 effort, like this, with two communities that work together, it means a lot.”

More than 40 guardsmen with Task Forces Medical and Logistics and the 996th Area Support Medical Company answered the call by serving in various roles during the event. They helped with registration support, logistics support, vaccination administration, traffic control and various other joint cooperation efforts – making this the first time that a drill status unit like the 996th has joined forces with an Arizona National Guard COVID-19 task force.

“This is a good foot in the community, in showing our presence in the community and actually helping the community with such a virus and mass efforts of providing vaccinations,” said Army Maj. Robert Rodriguez, a physician assistant with the 996th Area Support Medical Company.

The event marks another partnership in the long history between the Arizona National Guard and Gila River Indian Community members, who were part of the first National Guard that stood up in the mid-1800s.

The community praised everyone involved for their help. They hope the mass vaccination event will provide much needed pandemic relief to their community and serve as a learning experience for other organizations looking to host similar events, helping to remind everyone that we are all in this together.