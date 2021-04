Advertisement

Arizona Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Rebecca Montag, 161st Medical Group, aerospace medical technician, administers the COVID-19 vaccination to Kristy Sanchez, spouse of Master Sgt. Brett Sanchez, 161st Air Refueling Wing, emergency manager, at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Phoenix, April 16, 2021. The vaccination was part of the Arizona National Guard’s rollout of vaccines to military dependents.