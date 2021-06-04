National Guard supports Gilbert food bank warehouse operations

Spc. Taylor Grenier, a motor transport operator with the Arizona Army National Guard’s 2-220th Transportation Company, uses a fork lift to stack pallets of donated food and supplies at a food bank in Gilbert, Ariz., May 28, 2021. More than 850 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to assist at food banks and vaccination sites throughout the state.
Spc. Miguel Sanchez, a motor transport operator with the Arizona Army National Guard’s 2-220th Transportation Company, moves and organizes pallets of donated food and supplies at a food bank in Gilbert, Ariz., May 28, 2021. More than 850 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to assist at food banks and vaccination sites throughout the state.
Spc. Taylor Grenier, a motor transport operator with the Arizona Army National Guard’s 2-220th Transportation Company, moves and organizes pallets of donated food and supplies at a food bank in Gilbert, Ariz., May 28, 2021. More than 850 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to assist at food banks and vaccination sites throughout the state.
Spc. Miguel Sanchez, a motor transport operator with the Arizona Army National Guard’s 2-220th Transportation Company, moves and organizes pallets of donated food and supplies at a food bank in Gilbert, Ariz., May 28, 2021. More than 850 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to assist at food banks and vaccination sites throughout the state.
Pfc. Ryan Phillips, a motor transport operator with the Arizona Army National Guard’s 2-285th Assault Helicopter Battalion, makes labels for pallets of donated food and supplies at a food bank in Gilbert, Ariz., May 28, 2021. More than 850 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to assist at food banks and vaccination sites throughout the state.