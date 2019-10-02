Edwards AFB Fire Department: plan and practice your escape

The Edwards Air Force Base Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 6-12, with the campaign, “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!”

The campaign works to educate everyone about the small but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe. The NFPA has been the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years.

NFPA statistics show that in 2017, U.S. fire departments responded to 357,000 home structure fires. These fires caused 2,630 deaths and 10,600 injuries. On average, seven people died in a fire in a home per day during 2012 to 2016.

“These numbers show that home fires continue to pose a significant threat to safety,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice president of Outreach and Advocacy. “In a typical home fire, you may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Escape planning and practice can help you make the most of the time you have, giving everyone enough time to get out.

While NFPA and the Edwards AFB Fire Department are focusing on home fires, these messages apply to virtually any location.

“Situational awareness is a skill people need to use wherever they go,” said Mike Pinan, Edwards AFB Fire Prevention Assistant Chief. “No matter where you are, look for available exits. If the alarm system sounds, take it seriously and exit the building immediately.”

The Edwards AFB Fire Department is hosting a series of events in support of this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!” including:

* October 7: Open house at Fire Station 4 (AFRL) 11 a.m. 1 p.m.

* October 10: Information and handouts at Bldg. 6001 (Base Exchange) 11 a.m. -1 p.m.

* October 12: Hot dog lunch and vehicle displays at Corvais Community Center 11 a.m. -1 p.m.

* Activities throughout the week at Branch Elementary and Child Development Center.

To find out more about Fire Prevention Week programs and activities at Edwards, please contact the Edwards AFB Fire Department at 661-277-3124 or 661-277-4540. For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and home escape planning, visit www.fpw.org.